Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,998
|$10,207
|$12,525
|Clean
|$7,695
|$9,828
|$12,032
|Average
|$7,089
|$9,068
|$11,046
|Rough
|$6,484
|$8,308
|$10,060
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,005
|$10,215
|$12,536
|Clean
|$7,702
|$9,835
|$12,042
|Average
|$7,095
|$9,075
|$11,055
|Rough
|$6,489
|$8,314
|$10,068
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,658
|$12,953
|$15,383
|Clean
|$10,255
|$12,471
|$14,777
|Average
|$9,448
|$11,507
|$13,566
|Rough
|$8,641
|$10,543
|$12,355
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,411
|$13,867
|$16,468
|Clean
|$10,979
|$13,351
|$15,820
|Average
|$10,115
|$12,318
|$14,523
|Rough
|$9,250
|$11,286
|$13,227
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,425
|$10,209
|$12,101
|Clean
|$8,106
|$9,829
|$11,625
|Average
|$7,468
|$9,069
|$10,672
|Rough
|$6,830
|$8,309
|$9,719
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,045
|$10,511
|$13,090
|Clean
|$7,740
|$10,120
|$12,575
|Average
|$7,131
|$9,338
|$11,544
|Rough
|$6,522
|$8,555
|$10,514
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,102
|$11,530
|$14,081
|Clean
|$8,758
|$11,101
|$13,527
|Average
|$8,068
|$10,243
|$12,418
|Rough
|$7,379
|$9,385
|$11,310
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,216
|$10,465
|$12,825
|Clean
|$7,904
|$10,075
|$12,321
|Average
|$7,282
|$9,296
|$11,311
|Rough
|$6,660
|$8,517
|$10,301
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,752
|$11,045
|$13,455
|Clean
|$8,421
|$10,634
|$12,925
|Average
|$7,758
|$9,812
|$11,866
|Rough
|$7,095
|$8,989
|$10,806