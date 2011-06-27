  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,998$10,207$12,525
Clean$7,695$9,828$12,032
Average$7,089$9,068$11,046
Rough$6,484$8,308$10,060
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,005$10,215$12,536
Clean$7,702$9,835$12,042
Average$7,095$9,075$11,055
Rough$6,489$8,314$10,068
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,658$12,953$15,383
Clean$10,255$12,471$14,777
Average$9,448$11,507$13,566
Rough$8,641$10,543$12,355
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,411$13,867$16,468
Clean$10,979$13,351$15,820
Average$10,115$12,318$14,523
Rough$9,250$11,286$13,227
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,425$10,209$12,101
Clean$8,106$9,829$11,625
Average$7,468$9,069$10,672
Rough$6,830$8,309$9,719
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,045$10,511$13,090
Clean$7,740$10,120$12,575
Average$7,131$9,338$11,544
Rough$6,522$8,555$10,514
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,102$11,530$14,081
Clean$8,758$11,101$13,527
Average$8,068$10,243$12,418
Rough$7,379$9,385$11,310
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,216$10,465$12,825
Clean$7,904$10,075$12,321
Average$7,282$9,296$11,311
Rough$6,660$8,517$10,301
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,752$11,045$13,455
Clean$8,421$10,634$12,925
Average$7,758$9,812$11,866
Rough$7,095$8,989$10,806
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,106 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,106 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,106 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $6,830 to $12,101, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.