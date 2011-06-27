  1. Home
1995 Eagle Summit Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Dual airbags for the slow-selling Eagle Summit are the only change for 1995.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Eagle Summit.

5(25%)
4(62%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
See all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best car I have ever owned.
bonnie Jacobs,06/29/2016
LX 4dr Wagon
I have been the second owner of this car. It is great for everything. If I had some one to do any repairs I would not be selling. Wish I could have gotten another one that was a 2016.
Eagle Wagon
Ron,09/25/2007
Overall good car. Weak transmission however. Has had two re-builds. Has not deterred me from driving. Have not found a newer car with the same versatility and cargo capacity for its size. Easy to drive in city and comfortable on trips.
Lovin the summit!
krkb01,10/06/2009
Well, I have only had my 2-dr.ESi for a few months now, but I drive in excess of 500 kms a day, and I have not had a problem yet. Even at these high gas prices, I am not shelling out my paycheque for gas! Other than the road noise, i find this little puddle jumper to be everything you want it to be. The only other thing is the placement of the drink holders, right in front of the ashtray, so you cant use the ashtray when you have even one drink there! But if you don't smoke then this is of no concern! loL!
Decent little car
jambei,10/19/2003
I didn't have high expectations when I bought this car and I've now owned it for five years and it has 92,000 miles and runs great. I drove a Honda Civic before this car and was suprised to find the Summit quite peppy. The only major problem the car has is with certain components rusting. The rotors rust very easily for some reason and I've had to replace them a couple of times. The radiator also had to be replaced. Other than that, I haven't done anything to it that is not routine maintenance. Mine is a standard and it drives and handles great.
Features & Specs

See all Used 1995 Eagle Summit features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
