Estimated values
1995 Eagle Summit ESi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$1,701
|$1,822
|Clean
|$1,304
|$1,504
|$1,612
|Average
|$954
|$1,108
|$1,192
|Rough
|$605
|$713
|$771
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$1,809
|$1,932
|Clean
|$1,394
|$1,599
|$1,709
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,178
|$1,264
|Rough
|$647
|$758
|$818
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,714
|$1,946
|$2,072
|Clean
|$1,511
|$1,720
|$1,833
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,268
|$1,355
|Rough
|$701
|$815
|$877
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Summit DL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,398
|$1,633
|$1,761
|Clean
|$1,233
|$1,444
|$1,558
|Average
|$902
|$1,064
|$1,151
|Rough
|$572
|$684
|$745
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Summit 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,842
|$2,077
|$2,205
|Clean
|$1,624
|$1,836
|$1,951
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,353
|$1,442
|Rough
|$753
|$870
|$933
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,797
|$2,031
|$2,160
|Clean
|$1,585
|$1,795
|$1,911
|Average
|$1,160
|$1,323
|$1,412
|Rough
|$735
|$851
|$914
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Summit ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,641
|$1,869
|$1,994
|Clean
|$1,447
|$1,652
|$1,764
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,217
|$1,304
|Rough
|$671
|$783
|$844