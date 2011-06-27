1992 Eagle Summit Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,759
Used Summit for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Cloth seats are now optional on base models for those who don't like the adhesive quality imparted by vinyl seats in the summer.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Eagle Summit.
Most helpful consumer reviews
twilasangel,12/22/2002
Out of many economic vehicles I have owned, the Eagle is by far the best! Repairs may cost a bit more for the Eagle, however, you pay for what you get. All mitsubishi motors if maintained, are die hards. Chrysler's sleek look and wide wheel base (For a small sized car) make this car a dream to drive. Our 1992 Eagle Summit 4 door sedan, with A/C, has 249454km on the odometer. Still purrr-ing like a kitten, we travel on for next-to-little expense.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Eagle Summit features & specs
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1992 Eagle Summit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons