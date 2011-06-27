  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
1992 Eagle Summit Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Cloth seats are now optional on base models for those who don't like the adhesive quality imparted by vinyl seats in the summer.

Consumer reviews

4.0
1 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

This Eagle still fies high!!
twilasangel,12/22/2002
Out of many economic vehicles I have owned, the Eagle is by far the best! Repairs may cost a bit more for the Eagle, however, you pay for what you get. All mitsubishi motors if maintained, are die hards. Chrysler's sleek look and wide wheel base (For a small sized car) make this car a dream to drive. Our 1992 Eagle Summit 4 door sedan, with A/C, has 249454km on the odometer. Still purrr-ing like a kitten, we travel on for next-to-little expense.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Eagle Summit Overview

The Used 1992 Eagle Summit is offered in the following submodels: Summit Hatchback, Summit Sedan, Summit Wagon. Available styles include ES 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, 2dr Hatchback, ES 4dr Sedan, 4dr Wagon AWD, DL 4dr Wagon, and LX 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Eagle Summit?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Eagle Summits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Eagle Summit for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Eagle Summit.

Can't find a used 1992 Eagle Summits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Summit for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,473.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Summit for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,734.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,329.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Eagle Summit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

