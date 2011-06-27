1994 Eagle Summit Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$816 - $1,929
Used Summit for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A driver airbag is added to the standard equipment list of the Eagle Summit. CFC-free air conditioning is now standard on all models equipped with air conditioning. Power steering is standard on all sedan models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Eagle Summit.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jlf,10/17/2010
Bought this car new in 1994. Over the years, drove it hard. Did routine maintenance when due. Replaced 3 timing belts, the accessory belts 2 times, 1 alternator, normal replacements of expendables like tires, batteries, brake pads. I live in MN, where we use tons of salt each winter. Only in the last year has the body started to rust. Other than that, it has the original engine and manual tranny, neither of which ever has been opened. Synchros still work, and it uses no oil. It is criminal that these cars no longer are available in the US. Bring these cars back! This vehicle was the same as the 3-door Mitsubishi Expo. Mitsubishi should aggressively market them.
cimil,07/29/2002
This was my first car purchase. As is always the case, I wanted to get the best car possible for my money...which was not much at the time. I've had my '94 eagle Summit for over 7 years now and have had no problems with it. It is an economy car that I have been very pleased with.
Foo Fighter,05/29/2005
I am parting with my Eagle Summit ESI after 140,000 miles. I originally bought it for my wife to commute to school. It cost $10,000 and was paid off in a year. After she got pregnant in 1998 I bought a larger "safer" car and I started driving this little puddle jumper. I wasn't thrilled about inheriting this car but it won me over through driving fun (upgraded suspension and manual transmission) and reliability. This car has never broken down...in 140,000 miles NEVER. It still hasn't needed a clutch or exhaust or any major engine components. I keep the oil in it and flush & fill the radiator yearly and the thing just keeps on running. Well worth the money.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Eagle Summit features & specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1994 Eagle Summit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons