Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A driver airbag is added to the standard equipment list of the Eagle Summit. CFC-free air conditioning is now standard on all models equipped with air conditioning. Power steering is standard on all sedan models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Eagle Summit.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I ever owned.
jlf,10/17/2010
Bought this car new in 1994. Over the years, drove it hard. Did routine maintenance when due. Replaced 3 timing belts, the accessory belts 2 times, 1 alternator, normal replacements of expendables like tires, batteries, brake pads. I live in MN, where we use tons of salt each winter. Only in the last year has the body started to rust. Other than that, it has the original engine and manual tranny, neither of which ever has been opened. Synchros still work, and it uses no oil. It is criminal that these cars no longer are available in the US. Bring these cars back! This vehicle was the same as the 3-door Mitsubishi Expo. Mitsubishi should aggressively market them.
good car/great price
cimil,07/29/2002
This was my first car purchase. As is always the case, I wanted to get the best car possible for my money...which was not much at the time. I've had my '94 eagle Summit for over 7 years now and have had no problems with it. It is an economy car that I have been very pleased with.
Great little car
Foo Fighter,05/29/2005
I am parting with my Eagle Summit ESI after 140,000 miles. I originally bought it for my wife to commute to school. It cost $10,000 and was paid off in a year. After she got pregnant in 1998 I bought a larger "safer" car and I started driving this little puddle jumper. I wasn't thrilled about inheriting this car but it won me over through driving fun (upgraded suspension and manual transmission) and reliability. This car has never broken down...in 140,000 miles NEVER. It still hasn't needed a clutch or exhaust or any major engine components. I keep the oil in it and flush & fill the radiator yearly and the thing just keeps on running. Well worth the money.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Eagle Summit Overview

The Used 1994 Eagle Summit is offered in the following submodels: Summit Sedan, Summit Coupe, Summit Wagon. Available styles include DL 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, ESi 2dr Coupe, ES 2dr Coupe, 4dr Wagon AWD, ES 4dr Sedan, ESi 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, and DL 2dr Coupe.

