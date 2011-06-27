  1. Home
1991 Eagle Summit Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes to the Summit.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, Comfortable and Fun to Drive
robguy7,04/05/2002
This car has been reliable and has only required the scheduled maintenance and the replacement of the expected parts that suffer from normal wear and tear. The car gets gas mileage from 25 in the winter in town to 41 MPG in warm weather on the hiway. It survived running into the side of Taurus that ran a stop lite with only damage to the lite lens. The Taurus did not fair as well ;).
Best car ever
shana,04/28/2002
This is the best car i have ever owned. very reliable, drove back and forth from collage to work. Very good mileage 25 miles to the gallon.
aww hell naw...
undercoverbrother,07/09/2002
This car is whack! Don't ever drive a piece of junk like this if you can avoid it. It's aiight if you like no a/c, a weak stereo system, and a real ugly car. I just drove it back and forth to work and school. What can I say, I'm a broke college kid.
Not too bad
D'andre,07/16/2002
The car was very reliable after a few minor adjustments. I wasn't that big on the body style and look, but it got me where I was going. It was a perfect car to drive back and forth to work and school.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Eagle Summit Overview

The Used 1991 Eagle Summit is offered in the following submodels: Summit Hatchback, Summit Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, ES 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and ES 4dr Sedan.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Eagle Summit for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Eagle Summit.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

