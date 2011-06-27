  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1990 Eagle Summit Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

An ES sport model is added to the Summit lineup, as is a truly inexpensive base model. The LX model's three-speed automatic is replaced by a four-speed this year. All automatics get a shift-lock feature that prevents the car from being shifted out of "Park" unless the brake pedal is fully depressed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Eagle Summit.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid little car
Decoy,02/12/2004
Mine is getting up there in the milage department, but it still just rolls right along. I've driven it pretty hard over the years and it has very seldom let me down. If you need a reliable set of wheels at a good price, a Summit would be an excellent choice.
1990 Eagle Summit DL
Piotr Zelenay,03/18/2002
Very dependable, well-built basic transportation for 136,000 miles and counting.
See all 2 reviews of the 1990 Eagle Summit
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Eagle Summit

Used 1990 Eagle Summit Overview

The Used 1990 Eagle Summit is offered in the following submodels: Summit Sedan. Available styles include DL 4dr Sedan, LX DOHC 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

