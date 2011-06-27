1990 Eagle Summit Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
An ES sport model is added to the Summit lineup, as is a truly inexpensive base model. The LX model's three-speed automatic is replaced by a four-speed this year. All automatics get a shift-lock feature that prevents the car from being shifted out of "Park" unless the brake pedal is fully depressed.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Decoy,02/12/2004
Mine is getting up there in the milage department, but it still just rolls right along. I've driven it pretty hard over the years and it has very seldom let me down. If you need a reliable set of wheels at a good price, a Summit would be an excellent choice.
Piotr Zelenay,03/18/2002
Very dependable, well-built basic transportation for 136,000 miles and counting.
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
