Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews
The dealer can not fix my brake problem.
starting at 26,000 miles i have three warning lights that come on ABS, traction and another one.I now have 160.000. After many attempts no fix and no one seems to care. It seems to be heat related as it only happens in the late spring, summer. The ABS is off, if in park I can not shift. I need to restart the truck then shift. This is the worst service i have ever had. The lack of ABS almost killed me once.
Go ahead and buy one. You'll love it.
Bought this vehicle to convert into a wheelchair accessible vehicle. The lift dealer said their lift wouldn't work in this van, but our provider custom fitted a swing in lift. With 5'9" stock headroom in the passenger compartment, it's almost purpose built for our requirements. It handles pretty much like a car, is very comfortable to drive for long distances, and I can parallel park it on the first go with the parking sensors and big side mirrors. My biggest beef with it is the environmental controls. I've had the van for almost two years, and I still haven't got the big goofy knob figured out. There's almost no heat in the back - the 'optional' rear heat group shouldn't be. Buy it.
Remarkable for its size
Not to sound like a parrot repeating what every other article says... but this van truly drives like a much smaller vehicle than it really is. With the exception of the nice and high driving position, you would think that you are driving a minivan. It really is that easy and totally different from what you would expect from something that is 25 foot long (170" EXT model). I was first concerned about the horsepower being so low, but the power is more than sufficient due to the torque and doesn't have any major issues keeping up with traffic. Highway mileage is phenomenal for such a large vehicle. 22-23 MPG is the norm on the highway and even better if drafting. Ride is also very comfortable.
recall
took it in 6 times,,, then i get ,, recall in the mail,,, said it was all fix,,, next day it was the same,,, i sold it the next day,,,,
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter
Related Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner