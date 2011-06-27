Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews

The dealer can not fix my brake problem. bsperty , 07/17/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful starting at 26,000 miles i have three warning lights that come on ABS, traction and another one.I now have 160.000. After many attempts no fix and no one seems to care. It seems to be heat related as it only happens in the late spring, summer. The ABS is off, if in park I can not shift. I need to restart the truck then shift. This is the worst service i have ever had. The lack of ABS almost killed me once. Report Abuse

Go ahead and buy one. You'll love it. Mark , 10/09/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle to convert into a wheelchair accessible vehicle. The lift dealer said their lift wouldn't work in this van, but our provider custom fitted a swing in lift. With 5'9" stock headroom in the passenger compartment, it's almost purpose built for our requirements. It handles pretty much like a car, is very comfortable to drive for long distances, and I can parallel park it on the first go with the parking sensors and big side mirrors. My biggest beef with it is the environmental controls. I've had the van for almost two years, and I still haven't got the big goofy knob figured out. There's almost no heat in the back - the 'optional' rear heat group shouldn't be. Buy it. Report Abuse

Remarkable for its size Coty , 12/28/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Not to sound like a parrot repeating what every other article says... but this van truly drives like a much smaller vehicle than it really is. With the exception of the nice and high driving position, you would think that you are driving a minivan. It really is that easy and totally different from what you would expect from something that is 25 foot long (170" EXT model). I was first concerned about the horsepower being so low, but the power is more than sufficient due to the torque and doesn't have any major issues keeping up with traffic. Highway mileage is phenomenal for such a large vehicle. 22-23 MPG is the norm on the highway and even better if drafting. Ride is also very comfortable. Report Abuse