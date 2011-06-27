  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

A bit expensive but worth it

florincostacheusa, 01/19/2009
2 of 24 people found this review helpful

Very easy to drive in city and despite its size is very swift. Of course, transmission and engine is made by Mercedes and that what makes this cargo far superior compared with other vans.

