Used 1995 Dodge Spirit Consumer Reviews

10 YEARS & WONDERFUL marcia , 02/15/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had this car brand new and 10 years going strong. Extremely reliable and great ride. Gone to trade in several times and could not justify because of its excellent performance and smooth ride. Built solid. Gonna drive it till it dies. Saving to give to son because of its features. Report Abuse

Solid Spirit yorams , 10/25/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car out of the showroom as one of the last Spirits built. 3.0 L V-6 has gobs of torque and launches of the line like a 5.0 Mustang, but runs out of steam early. Gas mileage is great (25 mpg avg) for a torquey V-6. Comfortable,reliable and absolutely no rust!!!! Not bad for an 8 year old car. Report Abuse

Dependible Less spirited , 05/17/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I drove my Spirit 100K in a little over three years. Very dependable and reasonably thrifty. V6 was peppy but limited by transmission and suspension. Interior was OK, seats left much to be desired for both comfort and support. Needs cam belts every 60 K or so and water pumps about the same time - water pump is cam belt driven. Had the famous Chrysler paint flakin problem when driven to Goodwill. Report Abuse