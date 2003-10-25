  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit

Used 1995 Dodge Spirit

1995 Dodge Spirit
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$740 - $1,903
Consumer Rating
(4)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Dodge Spirit years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Spirit for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Flexible fuel model and optional four-speed automatic transmission are dropped. A three-speed automatic continues as standard equipment.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Spirit.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 25%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • ride quality
  • transmission
  • oil
  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency
  • brakes
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, 10 YEARS & WONDERFUL
marcia,

Had this car brand new and 10 years going strong. Extremely reliable and great ride. Gone to trade in several times and could not justify because of its excellent performance and smooth ride. Built solid. Gonna drive it till it dies. Saving to give to son because of its features.

3.5 out of 5 stars, Solid Spirit
yorams,

Bought this car out of the showroom as one of the last Spirits built. 3.0 L V-6 has gobs of torque and launches of the line like a 5.0 Mustang, but runs out of steam early. Gas mileage is great (25 mpg avg) for a torquey V-6. Comfortable,reliable and absolutely no rust!!!! Not bad for an 8 year old car.

3.375 out of 5 stars, Dependible
Less spirited,

I drove my Spirit 100K in a little over three years. Very dependable and reasonably thrifty. V6 was peppy but limited by transmission and suspension. Interior was OK, seats left much to be desired for both comfort and support. Needs cam belts every 60 K or so and water pumps about the same time - water pump is cam belt driven. Had the famous Chrysler paint flakin problem when driven to Goodwill.

5 out of 5 stars, Owned for 10 years
Sarah Berger,

It has had regular maintenance and at 77,000 had all fluids changed - transmission - brake, etc.It has been a very reliable car. It has a few small dents on the roof from small tree branches hitting it.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Spirit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Dodge Spirit a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 Spirit both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Spirit fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Spirit gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Spirit has 14.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Spirit. Learn more

Is the Dodge Spirit reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Spirit is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Spirit. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Spirit's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1995 Dodge Spirit a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1995 Dodge Spirit is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 Spirit is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1995 Dodge Spirit?

The least-expensive 1995 Dodge Spirit is the 1995 Dodge Spirit 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Dodge Spirit?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Spirit, the next question is, which Spirit model is right for you? Spirit variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Spirit models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1995 Dodge Spirit

    Used 1995 Dodge Spirit Overview

    The Used 1995 Dodge Spirit is offered in the following submodels: Spirit Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1995 Dodge Spirit?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Dodge Spirit and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Spirit 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Spirit.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Dodge Spirit and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 Spirit featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1995 Dodge Spirit?

    Which 1995 Dodge Spirits are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Spirit for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Dodge Spirit.

    Can't find a new 1995 Dodge Spirits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Dodge Spirit for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,782.

    Find a new Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,600.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Spirit?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Dodge lease specials

    Related Used 1995 Dodge Spirit info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider