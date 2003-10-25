Used 1995 Dodge Spirit
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Spirit
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Spirit.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- ride quality
- transmission
- oil
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- brakes
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
Had this car brand new and 10 years going strong. Extremely reliable and great ride. Gone to trade in several times and could not justify because of its excellent performance and smooth ride. Built solid. Gonna drive it till it dies. Saving to give to son because of its features.
Bought this car out of the showroom as one of the last Spirits built. 3.0 L V-6 has gobs of torque and launches of the line like a 5.0 Mustang, but runs out of steam early. Gas mileage is great (25 mpg avg) for a torquey V-6. Comfortable,reliable and absolutely no rust!!!! Not bad for an 8 year old car.
I drove my Spirit 100K in a little over three years. Very dependable and reasonably thrifty. V6 was peppy but limited by transmission and suspension. Interior was OK, seats left much to be desired for both comfort and support. Needs cam belts every 60 K or so and water pumps about the same time - water pump is cam belt driven. Had the famous Chrysler paint flakin problem when driven to Goodwill.
It has had regular maintenance and at 77,000 had all fluids changed - transmission - brake, etc.It has been a very reliable car. It has a few small dents on the roof from small tree branches hitting it.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Dodge Spirit a good car?
Is the Dodge Spirit reliable?
Is the 1995 Dodge Spirit a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Dodge Spirit?
The least-expensive 1995 Dodge Spirit is the 1995 Dodge Spirit 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Dodge Spirit?
More about the 1995 Dodge Spirit
Used 1995 Dodge Spirit Overview
The Used 1995 Dodge Spirit is offered in the following submodels: Spirit Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1995 Dodge Spirit?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Dodge Spirit and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Spirit 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Spirit.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Dodge Spirit and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 Spirit featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1995 Dodge Spirit?
Which 1995 Dodge Spirits are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Spirit for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Dodge Spirit.
Can't find a new 1995 Dodge Spirits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Spirit for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,782.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,600.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Spirit?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 1995 Dodge Spirit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles