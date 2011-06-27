1995 Dodge Spirit Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Flexible fuel model and optional four-speed automatic transmission are dropped. A three-speed automatic continues as standard equipment.
Most helpful consumer reviews
marcia,02/15/2005
Had this car brand new and 10 years going strong. Extremely reliable and great ride. Gone to trade in several times and could not justify because of its excellent performance and smooth ride. Built solid. Gonna drive it till it dies. Saving to give to son because of its features.
yorams,10/25/2003
Bought this car out of the showroom as one of the last Spirits built. 3.0 L V-6 has gobs of torque and launches of the line like a 5.0 Mustang, but runs out of steam early. Gas mileage is great (25 mpg avg) for a torquey V-6. Comfortable,reliable and absolutely no rust!!!! Not bad for an 8 year old car.
Less spirited,05/17/2004
I drove my Spirit 100K in a little over three years. Very dependable and reasonably thrifty. V6 was peppy but limited by transmission and suspension. Interior was OK, seats left much to be desired for both comfort and support. Needs cam belts every 60 K or so and water pumps about the same time - water pump is cam belt driven. Had the famous Chrysler paint flakin problem when driven to Goodwill.
Sarah Berger,08/08/2005
It has had regular maintenance and at 77,000 had all fluids changed - transmission - brake, etc.It has been a very reliable car. It has a few small dents on the roof from small tree branches hitting it.
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
