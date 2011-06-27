  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1995 Dodge Spirit Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Spirit for Sale
List Price Estimate
$657 - $1,689
Used Spirit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Flexible fuel model and optional four-speed automatic transmission are dropped. A three-speed automatic continues as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10 YEARS & WONDERFUL
marcia,02/15/2005
Had this car brand new and 10 years going strong. Extremely reliable and great ride. Gone to trade in several times and could not justify because of its excellent performance and smooth ride. Built solid. Gonna drive it till it dies. Saving to give to son because of its features.
Solid Spirit
yorams,10/25/2003
Bought this car out of the showroom as one of the last Spirits built. 3.0 L V-6 has gobs of torque and launches of the line like a 5.0 Mustang, but runs out of steam early. Gas mileage is great (25 mpg avg) for a torquey V-6. Comfortable,reliable and absolutely no rust!!!! Not bad for an 8 year old car.
Dependible
Less spirited,05/17/2004
I drove my Spirit 100K in a little over three years. Very dependable and reasonably thrifty. V6 was peppy but limited by transmission and suspension. Interior was OK, seats left much to be desired for both comfort and support. Needs cam belts every 60 K or so and water pumps about the same time - water pump is cam belt driven. Had the famous Chrysler paint flakin problem when driven to Goodwill.
Owned for 10 years
Sarah Berger,08/08/2005
It has had regular maintenance and at 77,000 had all fluids changed - transmission - brake, etc.It has been a very reliable car. It has a few small dents on the roof from small tree branches hitting it.
See all 4 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Spirit
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Spirit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Spirit

Used 1995 Dodge Spirit Overview

