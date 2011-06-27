Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

Ken , 08/20/2010

I've owned many Dodges but they finally got it right. This sweet machine has become the family hack. My wife fights me for it just to drive to the store. The interior is close to airtight, needing a slightly lowered window to keep from slamming the door. It's so quiet the only noise is a rear seat belt latch hitting the molding behind it. We fixed that with a piece of foamed fabric glued at the rattle point. We live in the mountains of Southern Oregon and she pulls the 4500 foot summit in cruise control (6th gear) without a downshift. Now, if I can only figure a way to keep it from my wife.