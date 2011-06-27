Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
Best Ram Ever!
I've owned many Dodges but they finally got it right. This sweet machine has become the family hack. My wife fights me for it just to drive to the store. The interior is close to airtight, needing a slightly lowered window to keep from slamming the door. It's so quiet the only noise is a rear seat belt latch hitting the molding behind it. We fixed that with a piece of foamed fabric glued at the rattle point. We live in the mountains of Southern Oregon and she pulls the 4500 foot summit in cruise control (6th gear) without a downshift. Now, if I can only figure a way to keep it from my wife.
Think twice before buying
I have owned this truck for about 4 weeks now and have only put 600 miles on it partly because it was in the shop for a few days already. Initial quality is poor. Stitching on the drivers side leather seat was coming undone, plastic rear fender flairs were separating from the fenders (adhesive let go),I went around the whole truck and found some of the screws were loose. These items are minor but it makes you wonder about everything. Everyone I asked told me "don't buy a dodge it fall apart". I guess I should have listened. I just hope the wheels don't fall off! I also hope the fuel mileage gets better - averaging 12 mpg right now.
