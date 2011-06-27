Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
A great truck and daily driver
This is my third Dodge Ram, but I am not Dodge loyal. We spend too much money on vehicles to blindly buy one brand over another. I test drove the new Chevy and looked at the Fords. Ford diesel scares me due to the notorious problems, and the Chevy's new interior was undesirable, at least to me. Mine is the 5.9l Diesel, but that was not selectable above. So far I've been on several trips, and the fuel mileage has gone up with every fill up. Currently I am getting 19.5 mpg hwy and 13 mpg city. My commute is only 4 miles with 6 stop lights so my city mileage is absolute worst case scenario. The Cummins is a great add on; resale and reliability of the diesel makes the extra cost worth it.
Surviving the Stigma
Growing up anti-Chrysler, it was hard for me to be objective to shopping for a new truck. The more I compared, the more I liked the Cummins Dodge. As a total package,this is a complete work truck with great motor, function, and fuel economy.
It's not a cab unless it's a MEGA CAB
I never owned a truck, but when I came back from Colorado I had to get one. I drove Fords and Chevrolets in Colorado for the company and all were quad cabs and extended cabs. I saw my crew's face after the hour and a half drive and they were not happy, from Meeker CO. to Grand Junction CO. I wouldn't be either! I returned last month with "The Big Red Truck" and I now have a crew of musky, dirty, well worked men who argue to take turns to ride in the cab. The truck drives like a charm. I couldn't see myself in a Ford, Chevy, or some foreign made truck, yet I wonder what would happen if I married my 6.7 Cummins to an Allison Transmission? More POWER?
Gawkers delight
I spec'd this out for my husband after extensive research. We have a small hot shot business and needed a powerful, yet reliable truck to pull goose neck flatbed trailers. The 6.7 L Cummins was the big draw. I did order the truck with some aesthetic touches that made it easy on the eye and set up good for long drives. We had the problem with the emission light coming on frequently, but that is resolved now. Pulls loads up to 9000 lbs without even knowing it is back there, including through the mountains of VA. In LOVE with the truck and it draws gawkers everywhere my husband goes to deliver loads. Other than the fuel mileage, it is AWESOME.
Dodge 2500 Mega Cab
This is the first Chrysler product I have owned and I am surprisingly pleased with the overall quality. The Cummins is very reliable and powerful. Used the plug in heater during the winter and had no problems with cold morning starts. As for traveling, my kids love the space in back. Trips are not a problem anymore. Mind you, this is a huge truck. Compact parking spots are not an option. Yet for the interior room and carrying capacity, I can walk the extra few feet. Entry and exit with the 4x2 is much easier than the 4x4. Although it is a truck, the ride is quite comfortable and the diesel noise is not overbearing. Fantastic buy. I am now hooked on Dodge.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner