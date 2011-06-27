Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
283,000 miles - are you kidding me?!?!
When I bought this truck new, I never thought I would have it for so long. Hey, life happens and I still have the truck after 283,000 miles, a load of In 'N Out Burger droppings, and a hell of a lot of work. Tranny is a bit rough on cold winter mornings but I have no real complaints ... except, who would ever design a radio that is right under the cup holder? Hello?!?!? Ever hear of spilled coffee -- radio shorted out after four years. I will cry like when I was a kid watching Old Yeller when I have to put her down.
Reliable!
Our truck has towed heavy trailers, carried 3000+ lbs., has 200k miles on it. Just replace tie rod; no other major repairs. Great diesel engine, good handling, had lots of offers but we don't want to sell!
Torque Monster
I bought the truck new for the Cummins and it hasn't let me down. It is a pullin' haulin' machine. Get the 5-speed that's the best tranny. This truck could probably pull a building down.
Poor Me
I made the big mistake of buying one of these lemons. I believe the rated towing is about 14,000 but don't think Dodge thought anyone would tow that much weight. Transmission went out at 25,000, replaced under warranty after 2 week wait which ruined my 2 week vacation. Dodge dealer never could get the brakes & alignment correct. It would never stop straight. Engine blew at 65,000. Out of warranty. Independent shop rebuilt it. Engine blew again at 75,000 & shop out-of-business. Now it sits in my garage with the engine setting in the back of the bed.
King leaker
Definate problem with power steering leaks. Expensive to fix. I have had this truck 1 month and have spent a $1000 fixing it. It has been in the shop more that I have driven it. I hoping the repairs are done for awhile, only time will tell. It's a great looking truck and should preform outstandingly, I still have high hopes for improvement!
