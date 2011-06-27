Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

283,000 miles - are you kidding me?!?! Cagman10 , 08/21/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful When I bought this truck new, I never thought I would have it for so long. Hey, life happens and I still have the truck after 283,000 miles, a load of In 'N Out Burger droppings, and a hell of a lot of work. Tranny is a bit rough on cold winter mornings but I have no real complaints ... except, who would ever design a radio that is right under the cup holder? Hello?!?!? Ever hear of spilled coffee -- radio shorted out after four years. I will cry like when I was a kid watching Old Yeller when I have to put her down. Report Abuse

Reliable! Karen , 11/21/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Our truck has towed heavy trailers, carried 3000+ lbs., has 200k miles on it. Just replace tie rod; no other major repairs. Great diesel engine, good handling, had lots of offers but we don't want to sell! Report Abuse

Torque Monster Torque Monster , 03/17/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought the truck new for the Cummins and it hasn't let me down. It is a pullin' haulin' machine. Get the 5-speed that's the best tranny. This truck could probably pull a building down. Report Abuse

Poor Me Steve Butler , 11/21/2010 4 of 8 people found this review helpful I made the big mistake of buying one of these lemons. I believe the rated towing is about 14,000 but don't think Dodge thought anyone would tow that much weight. Transmission went out at 25,000, replaced under warranty after 2 week wait which ruined my 2 week vacation. Dodge dealer never could get the brakes & alignment correct. It would never stop straight. Engine blew at 65,000. Out of warranty. Independent shop rebuilt it. Engine blew again at 75,000 & shop out-of-business. Now it sits in my garage with the engine setting in the back of the bed. Report Abuse