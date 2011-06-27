Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Just RAM it!
My first dodge and its an 05 ram HEMI 4x4 quad cab w/20's. The power is awesome. Got this ram with 59k miles and now have 111000. It has been flawless. It has taken me anywhere I have wanted to go. I have traveled and slept in it many times so it is very comfortable. Was moving from Tx to Az with a camper shell. So I packed it out as much as would fit. Put my wifes 4000 pound car on a tow dolly and packed it out .. I still did 75 mph and sometimes 80. It runs and idles so smooth you'd think it was brand new! Even w/o dual exhaust it still roars when you get on it. And its quiet when you don't.
2005 Dodge Ram 1500, 5.7 liter Hemi Quad Cab, SLT
I bought this truck new and have never regretted it. I like it very much. The ride is very comfortable and the dash board controls are easy to understand and easy to reach while driving.
one issue in one year not too bad
i have owned my reg cab 4.7l 4x4 automatic truck since january and truck has far exceeded my expectations, i have always owned chevy and last two let me down so i figured i would give dodge a chance. i bought it with 60,000 and have put 25000 miles on so far only issue i ran into was both front wheel bearings went on me and they are not the easiest to fix, have heard this is an issue with these at that mileage. other than that truck has been awesome. has descent gas mileage for what it is and has sufficient power i would buy it again in a heartbeat
Great versatile truck with 4.7L
I purchased a used quad cab with the 4.7 L and the 5 speed auto. It had the 20" wheels, which the dealer traded out for me to the chrome 16's. Dynamite combo; this gives you the 4.7 L with 3.9 gears and standard wheels which == good towing (7k), good power and good mileage (16-18 HWY). I've towed tractors, horses and building materials for 3 years with no repairs. Better truck than any ford I've ever had.
Can't be beat
I drove Chevy trucks for years. When I test drove the Ram I realized what a truck should be. The Hemi is by far the best aspect of the truck but the fit and finish is solid also. Anyone driving a Ford or Chevy should take a Ram Hemi for a drive and feel what a real truck feels like.
