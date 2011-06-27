  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Ram Pickup 1500
5(87%)4(11%)3(2%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
56 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 1500s for sale
List Price
$21,995
Used Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

SILVER BULLET

SCOTTY, 04/25/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I HAVE JUST PURCHASED THIS TRUCK ONLY 2 WEEKS AGO. ITS BY FAR THE FASTEST TRUCK. I HAVE AN 2002 HALF TON QUAD CAB,ALSO. ITS NOW THE GROCERY GETTER. NO COMPARISON.

Report Abuse

good

jose, 12/30/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

fun to drive -- i like it

Report Abuse

I do drive it daily, and LOVE IT

dvldawg3097, 06/14/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the SRT 10 to replace my other dodge 5.7 although I had it up to 425 hp. Gas E/mpg is about the same as the Hemi, plus in Chicago you need to be faster just to merge in traffic because no one will let you in but in the SRT they don't have a chance. Stock right now adding an HX40 turbo very soon. Plus nothing beats a Ram. Semper Fi.

Report Abuse

Love My SRT-10

DD, 03/17/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My SRT-10 drives great. It's fast and I can depend on it where ever I go. It's got the eye-catching looks too! The truck is just an outstanding vehicle!

Report Abuse

Awesome Truck

Black Thunder, 06/19/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased in May 09, only 7100 miles when I bought it. Has 12,000 on it now. Added a Volant CAI which increased highway from 16 mpg to nearly 19.2 mpg and City 9 mpg to 11 mpg if I drive 5 miles over the limit. The CAI increased horsepower from 500 to 522 horsepower. I do punch it at times and it responds well and the sound is AWESOME! The truck has 22" rims, put Hancooks on and handle very well, even in wet weather. The Perelli's did not grip well in wet weather and set of 4 Hancooks cost under $1000. Purchased Altezza tail lights, billet grill for looks. Added a Pioneer DVD GPS system. Overall, great truck!!

Report Abuse
12345...12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 1500s for sale

Related Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles