Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Consumer Reviews
SILVER BULLET
I HAVE JUST PURCHASED THIS TRUCK ONLY 2 WEEKS AGO. ITS BY FAR THE FASTEST TRUCK. I HAVE AN 2002 HALF TON QUAD CAB,ALSO. ITS NOW THE GROCERY GETTER. NO COMPARISON.
good
fun to drive -- i like it
I do drive it daily, and LOVE IT
I bought the SRT 10 to replace my other dodge 5.7 although I had it up to 425 hp. Gas E/mpg is about the same as the Hemi, plus in Chicago you need to be faster just to merge in traffic because no one will let you in but in the SRT they don't have a chance. Stock right now adding an HX40 turbo very soon. Plus nothing beats a Ram. Semper Fi.
Love My SRT-10
My SRT-10 drives great. It's fast and I can depend on it where ever I go. It's got the eye-catching looks too! The truck is just an outstanding vehicle!
Awesome Truck
Purchased in May 09, only 7100 miles when I bought it. Has 12,000 on it now. Added a Volant CAI which increased highway from 16 mpg to nearly 19.2 mpg and City 9 mpg to 11 mpg if I drive 5 miles over the limit. The CAI increased horsepower from 500 to 522 horsepower. I do punch it at times and it responds well and the sound is AWESOME! The truck has 22" rims, put Hancooks on and handle very well, even in wet weather. The Perelli's did not grip well in wet weather and set of 4 Hancooks cost under $1000. Purchased Altezza tail lights, billet grill for looks. Added a Pioneer DVD GPS system. Overall, great truck!!
