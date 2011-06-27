Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Consumer Reviews

SILVER BULLET SCOTTY , 04/25/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I HAVE JUST PURCHASED THIS TRUCK ONLY 2 WEEKS AGO. ITS BY FAR THE FASTEST TRUCK. I HAVE AN 2002 HALF TON QUAD CAB,ALSO. ITS NOW THE GROCERY GETTER. NO COMPARISON. Report Abuse

good jose , 12/30/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful fun to drive -- i like it Report Abuse

I do drive it daily, and LOVE IT dvldawg3097 , 06/14/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the SRT 10 to replace my other dodge 5.7 although I had it up to 425 hp. Gas E/mpg is about the same as the Hemi, plus in Chicago you need to be faster just to merge in traffic because no one will let you in but in the SRT they don't have a chance. Stock right now adding an HX40 turbo very soon. Plus nothing beats a Ram. Semper Fi. Report Abuse

Love My SRT-10 DD , 03/17/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My SRT-10 drives great. It's fast and I can depend on it where ever I go. It's got the eye-catching looks too! The truck is just an outstanding vehicle! Report Abuse