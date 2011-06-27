Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,854
|$27,696
|$32,500
|Clean
|$20,712
|$26,269
|$30,725
|Average
|$18,428
|$23,413
|$27,175
|Rough
|$16,144
|$20,558
|$23,625
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,071
|$41,922
|$45,395
|Clean
|$36,081
|$39,761
|$42,916
|Average
|$32,102
|$35,439
|$37,957
|Rough
|$28,123
|$31,117
|$32,999