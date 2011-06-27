  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 150
  4. Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 RAM 150
5(0%)4(78%)3(11%)2(11%)1(0%)
3.7
9 reviews
Write a review
See all RAM 150s for sale
List Price Estimate
$836 - $1,759
Used RAM 150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Reliable

mrmom, 02/01/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My truck now has 353,000 km on it and still runs great. Other than some minor problems the truck is still going strong.

Report Abuse

It Rules

Dan Man, 04/01/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love My Dodge ram 150! I am only 17, but I know it will still last me at least 10 years

Report Abuse

HMS Juggernaut

HMS Juggernaut, 07/21/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'll get this off my chest first: Teh braking system on this model stinks! I had to have numerous repairs before it was fixed. Replaced the clutch once. Everything else has been very reliable, and it's a tough truck. Mileage has been surprisingly good on the highway and downtown. The 318 V8 motor is a real mule! Steering is a little loose, but driver friendly once you learn to not overcompensate. This truck works hard for me and is a tough hauler. The dogs love the extended cab but it's not very big for adult usage. I rarely engage the Granny-gear, even when hauling heavy loads. It's a memorable occasion when I do! That may be why other reviewers had tranny probs if they habitually used 1st gear.

Report Abuse

Awesome truck

Ruben, 04/03/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck is a real man's truck. The design is made for people who actually use a truck, the bed is low enough to throw a bail of hay onto, and the motor is easy to maintain. The interior is made for a real man, No carpet, no headliner to fall down. A simple straight bench seat, gobs of room for whatever you can find. I think this truck also has the best ride of any truck i've ever been in.

Report Abuse

good truck

cooper817, 03/25/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

this truck has been in the family since it was new been past around and worked hard. this is a real truck takes a beating and keeps tickin', I've never got stuck anywhere even where dune buggies can't go i crawl her in. a bit slow on take off but easy to fix. the truck sat for a year w/o being run and cranked on the first try. simply strong running truck simple interior. i learned to drive in this truck and now it's mine so I'm always gonna be partial to a dodge ram.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RAM 150s for sale

Related Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles