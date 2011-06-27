Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Consumer Reviews

Reliable mrmom , 02/01/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My truck now has 353,000 km on it and still runs great. Other than some minor problems the truck is still going strong. Report Abuse

It Rules Dan Man , 04/01/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I love My Dodge ram 150! I am only 17, but I know it will still last me at least 10 years

HMS Juggernaut HMS Juggernaut , 07/21/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'll get this off my chest first: Teh braking system on this model stinks! I had to have numerous repairs before it was fixed. Replaced the clutch once. Everything else has been very reliable, and it's a tough truck. Mileage has been surprisingly good on the highway and downtown. The 318 V8 motor is a real mule! Steering is a little loose, but driver friendly once you learn to not overcompensate. This truck works hard for me and is a tough hauler. The dogs love the extended cab but it's not very big for adult usage. I rarely engage the Granny-gear, even when hauling heavy loads. It's a memorable occasion when I do! That may be why other reviewers had tranny probs if they habitually used 1st gear.

Awesome truck Ruben , 04/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck is a real man's truck. The design is made for people who actually use a truck, the bed is low enough to throw a bail of hay onto, and the motor is easy to maintain. The interior is made for a real man, No carpet, no headliner to fall down. A simple straight bench seat, gobs of room for whatever you can find. I think this truck also has the best ride of any truck i've ever been in.