Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge RAM 150 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge RAM 150
Read recent reviews for the Dodge RAM 150
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.79 Reviews
Report abuse
mrmom,02/01/2009
My truck now has 353,000 km on it and still runs great. Other than some minor problems the truck is still going strong.