Vehicle overview

Even though the Dodge Magnum wagon has only been on sale a few years, style- and performance-minded families have taken to it like bees to honey. Or, to harken back to the Dodge muscle car of the late 60s and early 70s, like Super Bees to honey with respect to the Hemi V8-equipped R/T and SRT8 models. But that's not really surprising given the Magnum's appealing combination of handsome and purposeful styling, family-sized utility and wide range of trim and engine choices.

For 2008, the Dodge Magnum's good looks have been updated with a revised front fascia, newly sculpted hood and a reshaped grille. Exclusive to this year's SRT8 model is a functional hood scoop. Magnum R/T and SRT8 models also feature newly optional HID headlamps for greater visibility and an extra dose of high-tech sophistication. Inside, Dodge has sought to remedy the Magnum's lackluster interior design with select soft-touch surfaces, a redesigned and more driver-oriented instrument panel, and LED lighting for the cupholders and door pockets on the R/T and SRT8.

These changes aren't terribly significant, but thankfully the 2008 Dodge Magnum didn't need much fixing. It continues to offer value that's hard to beat if you're in the market for a midsize or large performance-oriented wagon or an all-wheel-drive sport-utility alternative. It's solidly built, surprisingly agile and still one of the most distinctive-looking vehicles on the road. The SRT8 is more functional and less costly than high-buck, high-performance European sport wagons, and the more pedestrian SXT and R/T models measure up extremely well against other sporty wagons like the Volkswagen Passat and Saab 9-3 and 9-5 SportCombi, while returning livable fuel mileage. However, the Magnum does lack the people-carrying ability of the latest three-row crossover SUVs. Shoppers needing to haul around lots of people on a regular basis may want to instead look at vehicles like the Mazda CX-9 or the GMC Acadia/Buick Enclave/Saturn Outlook triplets.