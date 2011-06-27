  1. Home
Used 2008 Dodge Magnum Consumer Reviews

Crazy room, head turning, comfortable

bbarber, 05/21/2010
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I'm a big guy, was looking to trade out of an older SUV. I looked at so many makes and models and nothing felt right Then I test drove a Charger just for the curiosity of having a car again after years of stepping up into an SUV. The Charger was nice. Not enough room! Dealer suggested a Chrysler 300. After some research, found that the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Magnum were all built at the same assembly plant in Canada. Same frame, same basic interiors. Saw a Magnum in person. The 2008 is HOT! The look is tough, the interior is comfortable and super spacious. No compromise for me! Got all the room of my old SUV, all the style of a stacked Magnum. 2.7 V6 ok mileage A+ value!

Not your ordinary Mommy Mobile

kiss this, 10/04/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I used to drive a Nissan quest, and I had so many issues with the darn thing, I wanted something that would give me the cargo room, without the bulkiness of an SUV. It is so reliable and at the time of purchase the car facts rated it at a 93% and I have not been disappointed. Everything about this vehicle, screams reliability, youthfulness and practicality!

Fantasic Ride

RS, 03/29/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Dodge fires the car instead of the people that didn't figure out how to package and market a Fantastic car. I found a rare 29R package with the performance exhaust, seats, wheels, etc. My last two cars were a BMW 5 series and an M3. The Magnum is the best car I have ever owned period! Well controlled ride, quite inside, seats are incredibly comfortable, very powerful and smooth engine and moves the car effortlessly and will do about anything you want, plus in highway driving on my first tank of gas I got 25.6 mi per gallon. Crossovers, the Magnum blows you out of the water. The Magnum does everything better and for less money. What else do you want. I never thought I would own a Dodge WOW!!!

Best Car I've Owned in 50 Years

ocita, 07/26/2013
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I special ordered my 2008 Magnum SXT for delivery in the USA while serving in, Afghanistan. It currently has 50K miles on it, most of the miles from long-distance driving. It averages about 27 mpg at 65-70 mph. Out west, at altitudes above 5,000 ft, where the speed limit is 80, the mileage jumps to 33 mpg. Most of the miles on the car have been cross country. I was stopped by a police officer only once. The officer only wanted was to know the name of the color on the car. She loved the color. This is the most comfortable riding and reliable vehicle I have owned n 50 years. The only problem I have had in 5 years was a burned-out license plate light bulb.

Seduced by style....

Waggineer, 01/27/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased an 8 month old Magnum SXT with well less than 10K on the clock. I fell in love with the looks of the car and the roominess and cargo hauling capability. The car has a good, solid highway ride and decent handling for a large car. The downside has been very spotty quality. Issues have included a new torque converter at 9K, leaky rear diff at 12K, an annoying squeak in the rear of the cabin that the dealer has "fixed" 3 times, and a very "clunky" 4 speed tranny. The visibility is really annoying as well. While I really like the car I'm wondering about the long term reliability given the big ticket warranty repairs I've needed.

