Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,424
|$33,525
|$37,068
|Clean
|$29,750
|$32,777
|$36,222
|Average
|$28,403
|$31,282
|$34,530
|Rough
|$27,056
|$29,787
|$32,838
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,623
|$27,133
|$30,000
|Clean
|$24,078
|$26,528
|$29,315
|Average
|$22,988
|$25,317
|$27,946
|Rough
|$21,898
|$24,107
|$26,576
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,647
|$31,567
|$34,904
|Clean
|$28,013
|$30,863
|$34,107
|Average
|$26,745
|$29,455
|$32,514
|Rough
|$25,477
|$28,047
|$30,920
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,043
|$24,290
|$26,857
|Clean
|$21,556
|$23,748
|$26,244
|Average
|$20,580
|$22,665
|$25,018
|Rough
|$19,604
|$21,581
|$23,792
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,721
|$29,445
|$32,557
|Clean
|$26,130
|$28,788
|$31,814
|Average
|$24,947
|$27,475
|$30,328
|Rough
|$23,764
|$26,162
|$28,841