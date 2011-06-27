  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,424$33,525$37,068
Clean$29,750$32,777$36,222
Average$28,403$31,282$34,530
Rough$27,056$29,787$32,838
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,623$27,133$30,000
Clean$24,078$26,528$29,315
Average$22,988$25,317$27,946
Rough$21,898$24,107$26,576
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,647$31,567$34,904
Clean$28,013$30,863$34,107
Average$26,745$29,455$32,514
Rough$25,477$28,047$30,920
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,043$24,290$26,857
Clean$21,556$23,748$26,244
Average$20,580$22,665$25,018
Rough$19,604$21,581$23,792
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,721$29,445$32,557
Clean$26,130$28,788$31,814
Average$24,947$27,475$30,328
Rough$23,764$26,162$28,841
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,556 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,748 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport ranges from $19,604 to $26,857, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.