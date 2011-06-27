Estimated values
2002 Kia Sportage 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,311
|$1,509
|Clean
|$835
|$1,179
|$1,359
|Average
|$649
|$914
|$1,059
|Rough
|$462
|$650
|$758
Estimated values
2002 Kia Sportage 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$888
|$1,206
|$1,370
|Clean
|$799
|$1,085
|$1,233
|Average
|$621
|$842
|$961
|Rough
|$442
|$598
|$688
Estimated values
2002 Kia Sportage 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,312
|$1,445
|Clean
|$945
|$1,180
|$1,301
|Average
|$734
|$915
|$1,014
|Rough
|$523
|$651
|$726
Estimated values
2002 Kia Sportage 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,275
|$1,468
|Clean
|$811
|$1,147
|$1,322
|Average
|$630
|$890
|$1,030
|Rough
|$449
|$633
|$738
Estimated values
2002 Kia Sportage 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,465
|$1,683
|Clean
|$937
|$1,317
|$1,516
|Average
|$728
|$1,022
|$1,181
|Rough
|$519
|$727
|$846
Estimated values
2002 Kia Sportage 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,465
|$1,657
|Clean
|$980
|$1,317
|$1,492
|Average
|$761
|$1,022
|$1,163
|Rough
|$542
|$727
|$833