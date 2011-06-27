Estimated values
2019 Kia Soul EV + 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,572
|$19,275
|$21,436
|Clean
|$17,250
|$18,927
|$21,030
|Average
|$16,605
|$18,232
|$20,220
|Rough
|$15,961
|$17,536
|$19,409
Estimated values
2019 Kia Soul EV 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,586
|$18,323
|$20,522
|Clean
|$16,282
|$17,992
|$20,134
|Average
|$15,674
|$17,331
|$19,358
|Rough
|$15,066
|$16,670
|$18,581