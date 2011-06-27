Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,134
|$39,271
|$41,891
|Clean
|$36,668
|$38,771
|$41,348
|Average
|$35,736
|$37,772
|$40,261
|Rough
|$34,805
|$36,773
|$39,174
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,096
|$41,656
|$43,571
|Clean
|$39,593
|$41,126
|$43,006
|Average
|$38,587
|$40,066
|$41,875
|Rough
|$37,581
|$39,006
|$40,745
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,350
|$30,898
|$34,020
|Clean
|$27,995
|$30,504
|$33,579
|Average
|$27,283
|$29,718
|$32,696
|Rough
|$26,572
|$28,932
|$31,814
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,423
|$37,047
|$39,038
|Clean
|$34,979
|$36,575
|$38,531
|Average
|$34,090
|$35,633
|$37,518
|Rough
|$33,202
|$34,690
|$36,506
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,332
|$43,257
|$45,618
|Clean
|$40,814
|$42,707
|$45,026
|Average
|$39,777
|$41,606
|$43,842
|Rough
|$38,740
|$40,505
|$42,659
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,866
|$34,868
|$37,324
|Clean
|$32,454
|$34,425
|$36,839
|Average
|$31,629
|$33,537
|$35,871
|Rough
|$30,805
|$32,650
|$34,903
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,948
|$45,691
|$47,831
|Clean
|$43,396
|$45,110
|$47,211
|Average
|$42,294
|$43,947
|$45,970
|Rough
|$41,191
|$42,785
|$44,729
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,456
|$29,615
|$32,261
|Clean
|$27,112
|$29,238
|$31,843
|Average
|$26,423
|$28,485
|$31,006
|Rough
|$25,734
|$27,731
|$30,169