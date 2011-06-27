  1. Home
2020 Kia Stinger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,134$39,271$41,891
Clean$36,668$38,771$41,348
Average$35,736$37,772$40,261
Rough$34,805$36,773$39,174
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,096$41,656$43,571
Clean$39,593$41,126$43,006
Average$38,587$40,066$41,875
Rough$37,581$39,006$40,745
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,350$30,898$34,020
Clean$27,995$30,504$33,579
Average$27,283$29,718$32,696
Rough$26,572$28,932$31,814
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,423$37,047$39,038
Clean$34,979$36,575$38,531
Average$34,090$35,633$37,518
Rough$33,202$34,690$36,506
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,332$43,257$45,618
Clean$40,814$42,707$45,026
Average$39,777$41,606$43,842
Rough$38,740$40,505$42,659
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,866$34,868$37,324
Clean$32,454$34,425$36,839
Average$31,629$33,537$35,871
Rough$30,805$32,650$34,903
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,948$45,691$47,831
Clean$43,396$45,110$47,211
Average$42,294$43,947$45,970
Rough$41,191$42,785$44,729
Estimated values
2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,456$29,615$32,261
Clean$27,112$29,238$31,843
Average$26,423$28,485$31,006
Rough$25,734$27,731$30,169
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Kia Stinger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Stinger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,238 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Stinger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2020 Kia Stinger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Kia Stinger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Kia Stinger and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2020 Kia Stinger ranges from $25,734 to $32,261, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2020 Kia Stinger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.