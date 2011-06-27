Estimated values
2006 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,414
|$2,921
|Clean
|$1,423
|$2,268
|$2,738
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,976
|$2,372
|Rough
|$1,059
|$1,684
|$2,006
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,200
|$2,663
|Clean
|$1,298
|$2,067
|$2,496
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,801
|$2,162
|Rough
|$966
|$1,535
|$1,828