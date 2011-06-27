Used 1996 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I purchased my 1996 Intrepid in fall of 1995 - it's the best car a ever owned - I've had some problems with it. I now have 565,000 kilometers on the origingal engine - I use regular 5 30 weight oil with power up as an engine additive. My brother bought a second hand 1996 Intrepid identical to mine and it had 185,000 km's it now has over 400,000 km's - super engine!!
Terrible reliability
Bought this car new in 1995 and just after the warranty was up it was nothing but trouble. The A/C evaporator core (defective but Chrysler wouldn't do anything) went, water pump, steering linkage, etc... I traded it in (it had 71,000 miles) for a new 2004 Honda CRV. The CRV was the best and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned.
Best vehicle I've driven in years
I picked up an Intrepid ES as a temporary car while my new one is in for major repairs and fell in love. The exterior looks drab (an older sedan style) but it drives like nothing I've seen before. Handles all road conditions beautifully and has more than enough power. I'm actually considering some body work (snazzy stuff) and might keep it. Shame that Chrysler didn't stick with this engine - it's magic.
A large car with class
I bought my car last spring with 86,000 miles, since then have put 9,000 miles on it. All I've replaced is a power steering hose and the headlights. A great face lift for oxidized, old lenses. It hugs the corners, and feels great driving, comfortable. Handles great and has enough power to pass at anytime yet not so much that's easy to get into trouble all the time - though manageable. The only complaint I could possibly think of is how the air intake disconnects from the engine, this making the engine heat rise, but easily fixed by coupling it back. I do love this car and it looks terrific, though 13 years old it still has a near perfect paint job and has had no body work.
I Absolutely Love This Car!
I really love this car! Bought it with only 34,000 miles on it. Handles great and gets 30 mpg on long trips. Have 180,000 miles on it now and it still runs great. Does use a bit of oil between 6,000 mile oil changes. Not enough to have to add any. (use Castrol 5/50 synthetic oil) No issues with the engine or transmission. Have had to replace the water pump twice. Smooth, comfortable ride. The window gaskets are falling off and the paint on the plastic panel behind the back doors has faded. According to records before I owned it, the steering pump was replaced twice, and the steering gear was replaced but I've had no problems. I would definitely buy another one in a heartbeat!
