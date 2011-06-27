Estimated values
2000 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$852
|$1,388
|$1,682
|Clean
|$747
|$1,220
|$1,479
|Average
|$538
|$885
|$1,073
|Rough
|$329
|$550
|$667
Estimated values
2000 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$859
|$1,483
|$1,825
|Clean
|$753
|$1,304
|$1,605
|Average
|$543
|$946
|$1,164
|Rough
|$332
|$588
|$723