Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,851
|$16,682
|$18,990
|Clean
|$14,579
|$16,381
|$18,630
|Average
|$14,034
|$15,779
|$17,912
|Rough
|$13,490
|$15,177
|$17,194
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,226
|$17,220
|$19,730
|Clean
|$14,947
|$16,909
|$19,357
|Average
|$14,389
|$16,288
|$18,610
|Rough
|$13,831
|$15,666
|$17,864
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,895
|$14,737
|$17,050
|Clean
|$12,658
|$14,471
|$16,727
|Average
|$12,186
|$13,939
|$16,082
|Rough
|$11,713
|$13,407
|$15,437