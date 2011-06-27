Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity167.9 cu.ft.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Satin Jade Pearl Coat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
