Estimated values
1998 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,183
|$1,462
|$1,619
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,306
|$1,446
|Average
|$794
|$992
|$1,099
|Rough
|$535
|$679
|$752
Estimated values
1998 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$2,117
|$2,594
|Clean
|$1,109
|$1,890
|$2,316
|Average
|$836
|$1,436
|$1,761
|Rough
|$563
|$983
|$1,205