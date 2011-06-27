Estimated values
2012 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,545
|$10,029
|$11,980
|Clean
|$7,195
|$9,554
|$11,385
|Average
|$6,494
|$8,603
|$10,195
|Rough
|$5,793
|$7,653
|$9,005
Estimated values
2012 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,353
|$11,102
|$13,263
|Clean
|$7,965
|$10,576
|$12,604
|Average
|$7,189
|$9,524
|$11,287
|Rough
|$6,413
|$8,472
|$9,969
Estimated values
2012 Volvo XC60 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,466
|$8,515
|$10,127
|Clean
|$6,166
|$8,112
|$9,624
|Average
|$5,565
|$7,305
|$8,618
|Rough
|$4,964
|$6,498
|$7,612