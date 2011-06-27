Used 2017 Dodge Durango Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Durango SUV
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,347*
Total Cash Price
$38,142
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,368*
Total Cash Price
$30,033
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,347*
Total Cash Price
$38,142
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,805*
Total Cash Price
$33,036
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,143*
Total Cash Price
$31,234
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,559*
Total Cash Price
$42,347
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,221*
Total Cash Price
$44,149
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,446*
Total Cash Price
$42,947
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,805*
Total Cash Price
$33,036
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,453*
Total Cash Price
$40,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$1,560
|$2,489
|$594
|$1,419
|$3,550
|$9,611
|Repairs
|$415
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,282
|Financing
|$2,051
|$1,650
|$1,222
|$763
|$277
|$5,963
|Depreciation
|$6,840
|$3,744
|$3,293
|$2,920
|$2,620
|$19,417
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,847
|$11,566
|$8,983
|$9,187
|$10,765
|$56,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|Maintenance
|$1,228
|$1,960
|$468
|$1,117
|$2,795
|$7,568
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,613
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,797
|Financing
|$1,615
|$1,299
|$962
|$601
|$218
|$4,695
|Depreciation
|$5,386
|$2,948
|$2,593
|$2,299
|$2,063
|$15,289
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,478
|$9,107
|$7,073
|$7,234
|$8,476
|$44,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$927
|$956
|$985
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$1,351
|$2,156
|$515
|$1,229
|$3,075
|$8,325
|Repairs
|$360
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,977
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,429
|$1,058
|$661
|$240
|$5,165
|Depreciation
|$5,925
|$3,243
|$2,852
|$2,529
|$2,269
|$16,818
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,726
|$10,018
|$7,780
|$7,957
|$9,324
|$48,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,390
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$2,038
|$487
|$1,162
|$2,907
|$7,871
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,869
|Financing
|$1,680
|$1,351
|$1,000
|$625
|$227
|$4,883
|Depreciation
|$5,601
|$3,066
|$2,697
|$2,391
|$2,146
|$15,901
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,977
|$9,471
|$7,356
|$7,523
|$8,815
|$46,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,952
|Maintenance
|$1,731
|$2,764
|$660
|$1,575
|$3,941
|$10,671
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,274
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,534
|Financing
|$2,277
|$1,832
|$1,356
|$847
|$307
|$6,620
|Depreciation
|$7,594
|$4,157
|$3,656
|$3,242
|$2,909
|$21,557
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,594
|$12,841
|$9,973
|$10,200
|$11,951
|$62,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,239
|$1,277
|$1,316
|$6,205
|Maintenance
|$1,805
|$2,881
|$688
|$1,642
|$4,109
|$11,125
|Repairs
|$481
|$700
|$816
|$953
|$1,110
|$4,059
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,371
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,642
|Financing
|$2,374
|$1,910
|$1,414
|$883
|$320
|$6,902
|Depreciation
|$7,917
|$4,334
|$3,812
|$3,380
|$3,033
|$22,475
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,343
|$13,387
|$10,397
|$10,634
|$12,460
|$65,221
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,205
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$1,756
|$2,803
|$669
|$1,597
|$3,997
|$10,822
|Repairs
|$468
|$681
|$794
|$927
|$1,080
|$3,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,307
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,570
|Financing
|$2,309
|$1,858
|$1,376
|$859
|$312
|$6,714
|Depreciation
|$7,702
|$4,216
|$3,708
|$3,288
|$2,950
|$21,863
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,844
|$13,023
|$10,114
|$10,345
|$12,121
|$63,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$927
|$956
|$985
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$1,351
|$2,156
|$515
|$1,229
|$3,075
|$8,325
|Repairs
|$360
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,977
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,429
|$1,058
|$661
|$240
|$5,165
|Depreciation
|$5,925
|$3,243
|$2,852
|$2,529
|$2,269
|$16,818
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,726
|$10,018
|$7,780
|$7,957
|$9,324
|$48,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Durango SUV GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$2,626
|$627
|$1,497
|$3,745
|$10,141
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$868
|$1,012
|$3,700
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,161
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,408
|Financing
|$2,164
|$1,741
|$1,289
|$805
|$292
|$6,291
|Depreciation
|$7,217
|$3,950
|$3,475
|$3,081
|$2,764
|$20,487
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,721
|$12,203
|$9,478
|$9,694
|$11,358
|$59,453
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Durango
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Dodge Durango in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Dodge Durango info
