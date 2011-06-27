Used 2005 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews
0 - 220,000 in 8 years
Great vehicle! We have put 220,000 miles on this SUV and been back and forth across this country many times. It has performed flawlessly. We have done Nothing to the engine other than the exhaust manifold came loose from the engine. Great comfort and realiability! Lots of space for cargo. We are a traveling band and hauling sound equipment all over was hard on this truck but she just kept going and going and is still going!
Great family & work vehicle!
Great vehicle for road trips with family, fun around town, or as an everyday driver. I use it for work and average around 1k miles a week. The selling points on the Durango are ride quality and interior features. It has a super smooth ride with great handling for a vehicle it's size. It also has several nice bells and whistles that Dodge puts into it's higher end vehicles (ipod connection, bluetooth, sat radio, etc.). The downsides are also there though. Poor gas mileage, minimal second row leg room, and a little more road noise than some prefer. It also has great cargo room and a great sound system.
Great SUV no problems at all.
I have had the Durango a little over 4 years. I have not had one single reason to bring it to the shop other than routine oil changes and the 60,000 mile service which I had done by my mechanic not the local Dodge dealer as Landers McCarty in Huntsville is totally dishonest. The options listed the ST with the 4.7 V8 as a 4x4 although mine is just rear wheel drive but they did not have that option. I felt it important to list the V8 since I can not speak for the reliability of the other engines. I also get 14-16 Mpg around town and at least 20 Mpg on trips. I would highly recommend this SUV.
Problem Vehicle
Nice looking SUV but we are having Airconditioning problems and Chyrsler nor the dealing can fix it. If you live in Alaska your okay but if you need air get some other SUV.
Love this SUV.
I love this truck. It has been dependable since I purchased it in 2007. It was a 2005 with 23K. I have driven this from WI - TN x2 and WI- FL x2. No issues other then it spits fuel back out when you fill it. Minor repair issues. I even hit a deer did minimal damage. I feel very safe in this truck.
