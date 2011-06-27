  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Dakota
5(51%)4(29%)3(14%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.3
70 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Range
$3,700 - $14,995
Used Dakota for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It rocks

mrwilliematt, 02/02/2005
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Just bought a 2005 Dodge Dakota Larimie Quad Cab 4WD, V8. I traded in a 2003 Dakota Quad Cab 2WD with the 3.9 V6. The 2005 rides, handles, and sounds way better than the 2003. I also gets better mileage. I am getting around 17 on the 2005 compared to 15 on the 2003. I know a lot of people do not care for the looks of this truck but as a driver it is light years ahead on the previous model Dakota.

Report Abuse

great mid size with heart of a full size

daveydoo, 01/01/2015
4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Perfect size for urban areas. Has 4.7L with 5 speed transmission with normal maintenance is still strong. Returning 16.2 combined driving. With 138631 miles I had to replace front shocks and rebuild front suspension due to feeling floaty and steering no too crisp. Interior is perfect for four full size adults.

Report Abuse

05 Dodge Dakota 4.3 v8 4x4

Jason Landen, 07/28/2015
4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Pos transmission has gone out 3 times in 4 years. I will not pay to have it "fixed" again.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Driving 2005 Dakota 4x4 QuadCab 8 Years

cool_breeze1, 05/31/2015
4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I would call this an average vehicle with average performance and average reliability. Gas mileage, performance, comfort, reliability not awful but not great, mostly in the middle leaning towards the better side. I have the towing package and hear that the truck is great for its size, however I have never towed with it, owned it since 2007 and do not know whether previous owner towed. MPG has crept down over the years to around 14 city, 18 highway - wish that I had purchased the 8 cyl since the day I got this one, as the smaller engine has made no difference in mileage but a lot of difference in fun, 8 is better. Average maintenance, minor warranty work on heater fan motor, OK truck.

Report Abuse

260,000 miles and going strong

Kathy F., 12/29/2018
4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've owned my Dakota since it had 5,000 miles on it. I used it to commute 100 miles a day. Now, I use it for weekend use. When it had 200,000 miles on it, I bought tires. The mechanic tried to talk me into ones that would last for 90,000 miles and I laughed because the truck had so many miles on it. Looks like I may have to put a new set of tires on it. I love, love, love this truck. Would have bought one with less miles on it recently if I could have found one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles