Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

It rocks mrwilliematt , 02/02/2005 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2005 Dodge Dakota Larimie Quad Cab 4WD, V8. I traded in a 2003 Dakota Quad Cab 2WD with the 3.9 V6. The 2005 rides, handles, and sounds way better than the 2003. I also gets better mileage. I am getting around 17 on the 2005 compared to 15 on the 2003. I know a lot of people do not care for the looks of this truck but as a driver it is light years ahead on the previous model Dakota. Report Abuse

great mid size with heart of a full size daveydoo , 01/01/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Perfect size for urban areas. Has 4.7L with 5 speed transmission with normal maintenance is still strong. Returning 16.2 combined driving. With 138631 miles I had to replace front shocks and rebuild front suspension due to feeling floaty and steering no too crisp. Interior is perfect for four full size adults. Report Abuse

05 Dodge Dakota 4.3 v8 4x4 Jason Landen , 07/28/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Pos transmission has gone out 3 times in 4 years. I will not pay to have it "fixed" again. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Driving 2005 Dakota 4x4 QuadCab 8 Years cool_breeze1 , 05/31/2015 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I would call this an average vehicle with average performance and average reliability. Gas mileage, performance, comfort, reliability not awful but not great, mostly in the middle leaning towards the better side. I have the towing package and hear that the truck is great for its size, however I have never towed with it, owned it since 2007 and do not know whether previous owner towed. MPG has crept down over the years to around 14 city, 18 highway - wish that I had purchased the 8 cyl since the day I got this one, as the smaller engine has made no difference in mileage but a lot of difference in fun, 8 is better. Average maintenance, minor warranty work on heater fan motor, OK truck. Report Abuse