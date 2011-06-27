2020 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews
Charger GT AWD
It is a great car. Incredibly quiet and all controls are easy to use The handling and braking are confidence inspiring when driving
Hard core muscle.
Burns lots of fuel. And burns lots of fuel. In case I didn’t mention it, it burns lots of fuel. 14 mpg around town. Might get 16 if you stay out of it, but let’s face it you buy it to romp on it. Car is too new to talk about build quality. Electronics are plentiful and the car is fully tunable as far as performance goes.
Fun to drive
the only downside is the gas consumption. But the ride and handle is better than most, the power feels amazing. That Hemi growl is what separates this beast from the competition, the stock active exhaust is addictive..
Great car !
Lots of room and just a great looking vehicle .
best car sedan made
I have had four charger 2006, 2014, 2015,now a 2019 and a 2020 my wife has one now. The scat pack are the best bang for the buck. I have own 2 of them and I am very please. MY wife has a SXT and is in love with it. I could have purchase a hell cat for my self but it not a good daily driver and the insurance is out of this world even at my age. Dodge charger are easy to drive are easy and there is not problem see out of them. I use to be a chev guy own Camaro I would not go back to chev are ford and I have 2 mustang old school.
