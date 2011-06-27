2020 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

Charger GT AWD Greg Kozera , 04/22/2020 GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It is a great car. Incredibly quiet and all controls are easy to use The handling and braking are confidence inspiring when driving Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hard core muscle. Scat pack grin. , 04/29/2020 Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Burns lots of fuel. And burns lots of fuel. In case I didn't mention it, it burns lots of fuel. 14 mpg around town. Might get 16 if you stay out of it, but let's face it you buy it to romp on it. Car is too new to talk about build quality. Electronics are plentiful and the car is fully tunable as far as performance goes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun to drive Yh8dgr8 , 04/19/2020 Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful the only downside is the gas consumption. But the ride and handle is better than most, the power feels amazing. That Hemi growl is what separates this beast from the competition, the stock active exhaust is addictive.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car ! Great car , 04/25/2020 SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Lots of room and just a great looking vehicle . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value