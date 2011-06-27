Used 2015 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Charger saved my families life. Charmira , 03/02/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I was an owner of a 2006 dodge charger and loved it. In the course of owning my car I was involved in three serious accidents where 3 individuals hit me. I not only walked away from each accident but my charger kept going. The very last accident which was the 4th one involved my 18 year old son and his 3 friends. They where rammed on the passengers side by a drunk driver. The car was completely mangled and totaled but my son and his 3 friends walked away uninjured. When I got the insurance money the only logical choice was another charger. I was also pleasantly surprised at what my 2006 charger appraised at. My 2015 charger is beautiful it gets a lot of attention, its fast its all those things its supposed to be. Honestly, I could care less about the aesthetics and speed. What I do care about is that car saved us many times. When my son was hit by the drunk driver the responding officer was surprised no one was injured. Im just grateful that we still have American companies that still care about americans and their safety. I am a charger fan for life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

performance meets practicality Steve , 10/26/2015 SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I went with the SXT AWD Rallye edition as this is my work commuter car and Maine winter roads can be treacherous and gas mileage was a factor. However, if the AWD was still available with the HEMI I probably would have gone with the V8, just because you know I'm a man who doesn't want say "it has a Hemi". The Rallye editions comes standard with true factory duel exhaust and bumps the V6 up to a legitimate 300HP. It's no slouch and fun to drive. I love the active cruise on my daily interstate commute of 95 miles round trip. radio/navigation is easy to operate, much better than the one in my previous ford Taurus or the Rav 4 my wife had. Hands free is simple and intuitive. I have never averaged less than 25 mpg (heavy foot the first few weeks) in mixed driving and usually it hoovers around 27mpg, on one long 500+ mile road trip I averaged 29.5mpg, really great when you consider the cruise was set at 75 most of the time. the lane departure system works great on highway trips, but it can be disabled with a push button and on narrow roads that is relief as it can intrude on the driving experience. The breaks could be just a touch better if they went with 4-piston calipers, but they get the job with a bit of fade on the tail end of a hard stop. Build quality, material feel, ride comfort and ergonomics are outstanding, chrysler has come a long way from the cheap hard plastics of past vehicles. Overall no complaints and no buyers remorse after 5000 miles I still really enjoy this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice car Jim , 09/01/2015 SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I live in a rural area and a full size vehicle plays a vital role for a number of things, specifically safety. Wildlife tend to be suicidal. Winter tends to over stay it's welcome and the number of big rigs on the road out number the little ones by a huge amount. I researched many of the full to mid-sized sedans. I wanted and need a few specific things, such as 4 doors, sporty feel, sporty look but didn't destroy my gas bill too bad. I looked at the Camaro, Mustang, Challenger, then the Accord, Toyota and BMW's. For the money, hands down the Charger took the cake. The Camaro and Mustang were hard to pass up but for the value, it just didn't do it for me plus I wanted 4 doors. The mid-size cars just didn't provide much more for a few miles to the gallon. They had a tinny feel and were too compact feeling. The Charger is a spunky, responsive and comfortable car that also turns heads; all under 30K. Coupled with the warranty's, it was hard to beat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New 2015 Charger SXT AWD...just bought wsteph72 , 07/01/2015 SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just bought my new 2015 Dodge Charger SXT AWD. Love all the "gadgets" and such, but in the end, it is the performance that really matters. This car is fun to drive and still has plenty of room. I think I'm like most guys who would really prefer to have the ability to get a new Challenger Hellcat, but...alas...we have families and responsibilities and many many more important things to drop that much money on! That being the case, the Charger is a GREAT car for all those reasons. It will not only get you and the family from Point A to Point B....it will do it in style and you'll have a blast getting there! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse