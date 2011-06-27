Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 Consumer Reviews

I am usually a Ford Mustang guy Rico , 06/07/2018 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Well, I owned my Challenger SRT8 for over a year now, so my review is from a year of owning it. I absolutely love this car. I love the whole overall car inside and outside. I've been a Ford Mustang guy for decades. I owned a 87 Mustang GT Convertible, a 98 Mustang Cobra SVT which I Terminated and swapped the engine from a 2004 Kenne Bell Mustang Cobra SVT, a 2003 Mustang Mach 1, and a 2008 Mustang GT. I owned my share of GM muscle also. I owned a 2000 Pontiac Trans Am-WS6 and a 2001 Chevy Corvette. I love all cars as you can see. My dad was an extreme MOPAR guy. When I was an infant, he owned a 66 Plymouth GTX and he had my mom driving the 71 Challenger RT. I'd say 10 years back he purchased my mom a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire and was anticipating buying himself a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8, but 3 years ago he lost his battle with cancer and passed away June 9, 2016. Last year I came across a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8 at an Akron, OH Dodge dealership, worked out some numbers and woke up early on a Saturday morning and drove my pristine 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 which only had 25K miles on it to that dealership which was 2 1/2 hours away. I didn't care, sentimentally, I needed that car. Ever since, I have been completely satisfied with this car. I am in love with this car and would love to save for the Hellcat edition. Still a great car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I have always been a Chevy girl til now Shay , 11/01/2018 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I raced a corvette for several years in bracket racing. She was so deadly consistent that I won a Wally within a year of starting racing (weather station from summit was hugely helpful). And when I wrecked her for the final time (took 24 hours to convince me that the chassis was destroyed I always got her fixed before) I was going to get another Chevy but somehow ended up with a challenger. I spent money only on oil changes and one set of tires and wiper blades in 100k miles. I was hooked. More importantly dodge has beaten the moisture problem. Chevys and water don't mix. Ever. Either your seal is broken or your grounding wire is out or you are hydroplaning. Dodge has whupped that problem. I bought the SRT 392 Charger and I've never met a car with so much horsepower that handled so well on any surface. I know it's a thousand pounds more blah blah but I know cars. This is absolutely the best combination of everything. I can get around anyone and quicker than they thought and no sandbagging required. From the sunroof to the Pirellis this car is a game changer and it's so unique you don't see them all over. Haven't seen mine at all yet. But I've seen lots of cats slide up to see her Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The beast! d.left.wich , 06/26/2018 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Women's point of view. Nice to drive on short trips, not long vacations. I find handling the steering wheel tiring after 8 hrs of driving on vacation for several days. You have to "handle" the wheel constantly since the steering is on the spot. Seats are hard on backs of thighs above knee. I have long legs, but have to shift around a lot or put a towel behind my back to support my lower spine. Water pump went out going through Utah. Only 20,000 miles of the car. Basically though that could happen to any new car. She didn't leave us stranded though. Would like a "front" view of the car like the back, so can better see parking near curbs, as front end is low and can't get too close to some obstacles. Overall the car is fun like I say for shorter road trips, but was begging for my GMS Sierra half way through vacation. And about winter. Well, just park in the drive You can't make it anywhere, it just spins. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value