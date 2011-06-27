Used 2016 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

Can't stop driving it Orlando T , 05/09/2016 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful It has duel identity, it can be your Sunday/show car or it can be your daily driver. This car is an absolute joy to get in. I went with the SXT Plus with Trac Pack. The Trac Pack gives it the same suspension as the R/T model, bigger 20' tires, bigger breaks. This car commands attention in B5, ( classic blue). I have had people knock on my door at home randomly to ask me about it. I am 6ft 2" and find this to be one of the roomiest cockpits I have ever sat in, not just sport car but all cars. I generally drive no more than 7k a year in any car I have owned. I have owned everything from a Nissan 240sx to a Toyota Sienna. This car I have driven over 1200 miles in 3 weeks. I use every excuse possible to run out and get in it. Milk, shopping, pick up the kids. The kids, this is not a toy car, it is real. Every morning I drop off my 3 kids to school. They have no problem getting in and out and frankly like having there friends say "Dad has a cool car". :) Yes, the Camaro and Mustang are more sporty but I wanted a car that shows its roots in its styling, I can use it on a long drive for a weekend getaway with the whole family, that's 5 of us. (The trunk is HUGE, bigger than my Kia Optima trunk was) and was practical for driving to the train station for my daily commute. This car is fun. Period. Brings me back to why cars SHOULD ALWAYS be driven by humans, not automated robot cars. One thing - Con. Had to go back and mention it, I do get that V8 envy sound sometimes, not the speed but that sound.... oh that sound. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Helluva Car!!!! Nate , 02/28/2016 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful Well after reading all of the reviews and listening how people were raving over there RT Plus, or Shakers, Hellcats etc, I decided to do a review on the SXT which is what I have. Not everyone can afford $40+k for a car, so I decided to go for the base model SXT in white, with Blacktop package, 20" wheels, black aluminum rims, 8.4" Uconnect with Nav, and premium speakers. First off for being the base model even with just a V6, it's awesome. The entire care is white and black which together go beautifully. But the fact that the car is white, rims, spoiler, stripes and fuel door are black, just makes it look amazing!!! Then you have the inside with the huge 8.4" screen, the beautiful instrument cluster, awesome sound system, I mean you can't go wrong. Yeah it is just the base model with extra ad ons, but it suits me just fine!! I'm tired of reading all the reviews and how people are slamming the base model saying it doesn't offer much. BS!!!! For someone wanting a muscle car, but who is on a budget like myself, it's an awesome model to get, especially if you opt to get some of the ad ons like I did, which kept it at around $31k. The V6 engine at 305hp is nothing to be disappointed at, and realistically where are you gonna use more horsepower than that??? 305 gets the job done for me!!! I wish there was a way I could post pictures of my baby!!! She definitely gets a great deal of looks and compliments, and again, is only the base SXT model which I am extremely happy with!!!

Big guy in an SXT Plus Dave , 04/17/2016 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I've seen a ton of reviews based on the higher end Challengers, but not so many on the SXT or the SXT plus. Also, I'd like to say that my opinion of this car is only after a couple of days, so it mostly is for the "bigger" guy looking for a comfortable ride in a beautiful car. I'm 6'5", 295 lbs, so when I went out the other day, my sites where set on a Buick Lacrosse, and other similar sized cars. I drove the Lacrosse, and also an Altima, Sonata, Fusion and Mustang (all 2016's). Yes, I stuffed my big ass in all of them, and to be honest, they all had a surprising amount of room. However, just for SnG's, I pulled in the Dodge dealership to look at a Black SXT that was in the front row of the lot. I turned down a side street hoping for a side entrance, which there wasnt, but what I DID get to see was a red SXT plus with the black top package in the back. I instantly fell in love with the looks of this car, but figured no way in hell I would be able to afford it or fit comfortably in it. So i get into the lot, and had to go look at this car. Not only was I absolutely shocked at the 29 thousand and change on the window sticker, but it was a V6, automatic, with cloth interior. 80% of my driving is spent in rush hour traffic, Monday - Friday in New Jersey. The rest of the time is short runs to a store, and of course, my Friday happy hour at the bar with the occasional drive to atlantic city. There is no chance for me to enjoy the power of a V8 during my work commute, and only a moron utilizes that power when leaving the bar. If you drive regularly in jersey, you know the expressway is riddled with troopers. Also, I HATE a leather interior. It is NOT comfortable for me, and it feels like an oven in the summer, an ice box in the winter. Needless to say, everything fit perfect for my tastes and wants in this car. At my size, it was a shocker at how easy getting in and out of this car is. And upon driving it, it drove just as smoothly, if not smoother, then any of the other cars I drove. The cabin is sleek, spacious, and quiet as a mouse which was great when enjoying the stereo system, which is just the 6 speaker stock. I actually had MORE room in this car, and had an easier time getting in and out of this car, then the Lacrosse. So, after my long rambling, if your a guy my size, looking for something that is impossible not to smile while driving, and affordable, you will LOVE this car. And as for the power under the hood, and the style of ride for a longer commute, the trip i took to Atlantic City today answered all of my questions. Acceleration is great, ride is as smooth as riding on glass, and the car is just fun as hell to drive. To be honest, the ride there and back was the best part of the trip (in large part because the blackjack table as Ceasar's whooped my ass). But seriously, I love my car =)

2016 TorRed Shaker R/T Plus (8A) Scott , 02/26/2016 R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Well, I've only had the TorRed Challenger RT Plus Shaker for a couple of months-2300 miles and I must say it's simply an amazing car. We rented a 2011 RT years ago when we were in Phoenix during the MLB All Star game. The airport rental company ran out of cars that we'd reserved (paid for) months prior. So after a heated discussion, not in a great mood after 12 hours on an airplane, they offered us the Challenger as a consolation prize of sorts. And I must say I was thoroughly impressed! So after our return from Japan the Challenger has been on my "radar". We finally went and test drove the SXT, RT Plus Shaker and the RT Scat Pack. The SXT was very nice, but a bit spartan (at least the one we drove), good power, surprising for a V6. The RT Scat Pack was very nice, loads of power and an amazing exhaust note. But the RT Plus Shaker was right there in the middle for power and every options one could ever want. You can scare yourself with the launch mode, or go into the super track mode and have loads of fun scare the neighbors. When I say; "in the middle for power" don't get me wrong, it has enough power that you can lose your license doing burn outs at stop lights or passing traffic at some crazy unlawful speed. All of the time with a big smile on your face. Yes, from the minute you start it until your put it back in the garage you'll be smiling. It's true the gas mileage is awful, 14~18 around town, maybe 25 on the highway. If you can drive in city traffic at a normal speed, your city miles will improve, but honestly who bought this car for that.The 8AN Uconnect radio is awesome or awful, depends on what your doing. As someone mentioned in an earlier post, it takes a few seconds to re-index your SD card or USB device. It sounds amazing once you get the eq and balance all setup. I will advise against the nav option. For the money you can buy an awesome GPS with lifetime updates, not this thing. The interior is so much improved over the 2011 we drove; dash instrumentation, 8 inch UConnect (the awesome part) has all the driving modes; at least on the R/T Plus Shaker you'll likely need; shift point, paddles, traction control, steering, etc. Seats you can actually keep your butts in all day and rear seats that are usable. If you need or want the family version get the Charger. Also, I'm not sure what is standard on what models, but I recommend the leather seats, Driver Convenience Group, Technology Group and the 8A UConnect radio with the HK sound system, you won't regret it. I never use a sunroof, have one on my 300C (Hemi of course) so we opted out of the sunroof so we don't miss it. The good: That lovely motor and new 8 speed auto transmission, interior, and you'll love that Shaker option. You will get a lot of comments and looks from other drivers. The HK sound is great once setup and all that technology... The bad: Blind spots, but that's why you want (get) cross path/blind spot warning system. The UConnect 8AN nav system is way overpriced, buy your own GPS or use your phone. You'll almost be able to afford those new tires for the price of the 8AN system. The 3 season tires suck in cold or wet weather, but they won't last long anyways!