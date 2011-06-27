Used 2015 Dodge Challenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Challenger SRT Hellcat
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,349*
Total Cash Price
$44,868
Challenger Coupe
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$64,616*
Total Cash Price
$45,765
R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$86,788*
Total Cash Price
$61,469
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,322*
Total Cash Price
$63,264
R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$87,422*
Total Cash Price
$61,918
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$65,883*
Total Cash Price
$46,663
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$91,856*
Total Cash Price
$65,059
R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,349*
Total Cash Price
$44,868
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$71,584*
Total Cash Price
$50,701
R/T Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$78,553*
Total Cash Price
$55,636
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,626
|$1,675
|$1,725
|$8,138
|Maintenance
|$548
|$2,951
|$369
|$2,783
|$1,643
|$8,294
|Repairs
|$507
|$589
|$687
|$803
|$938
|$3,524
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,568
|Financing
|$2,413
|$1,941
|$1,436
|$899
|$325
|$7,014
|Depreciation
|$7,932
|$3,476
|$3,101
|$2,820
|$2,588
|$19,917
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,934
|$13,278
|$10,041
|$11,886
|$10,210
|$63,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,564
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$8,301
|Maintenance
|$559
|$3,010
|$376
|$2,839
|$1,676
|$8,460
|Repairs
|$517
|$601
|$701
|$819
|$957
|$3,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,432
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,619
|Financing
|$2,461
|$1,980
|$1,465
|$917
|$332
|$7,154
|Depreciation
|$8,091
|$3,546
|$3,163
|$2,876
|$2,640
|$20,315
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,293
|$13,544
|$10,242
|$12,124
|$10,414
|$64,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,100
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,295
|$2,363
|$11,149
|Maintenance
|$751
|$4,043
|$506
|$3,813
|$2,251
|$11,363
|Repairs
|$695
|$807
|$941
|$1,100
|$1,285
|$4,828
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,266
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,518
|Financing
|$3,306
|$2,659
|$1,967
|$1,232
|$445
|$9,609
|Depreciation
|$10,867
|$4,762
|$4,248
|$3,863
|$3,546
|$27,286
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,570
|$18,191
|$13,756
|$16,284
|$13,988
|$86,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,162
|$2,226
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,432
|$11,475
|Maintenance
|$773
|$4,161
|$520
|$3,924
|$2,317
|$11,695
|Repairs
|$715
|$830
|$969
|$1,132
|$1,323
|$4,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,361
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,621
|Financing
|$3,402
|$2,737
|$2,025
|$1,268
|$458
|$9,890
|Depreciation
|$11,184
|$4,901
|$4,372
|$3,976
|$3,649
|$28,083
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,287
|$18,722
|$14,158
|$16,759
|$14,396
|$89,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,116
|$2,179
|$2,244
|$2,312
|$2,381
|$11,230
|Maintenance
|$756
|$4,072
|$509
|$3,841
|$2,267
|$11,446
|Repairs
|$700
|$813
|$948
|$1,108
|$1,294
|$4,863
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,290
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,544
|Financing
|$3,330
|$2,679
|$1,982
|$1,241
|$448
|$9,679
|Depreciation
|$10,946
|$4,797
|$4,279
|$3,892
|$3,571
|$27,485
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,749
|$18,324
|$13,857
|$16,403
|$14,090
|$87,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,594
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$8,464
|Maintenance
|$570
|$3,069
|$384
|$2,894
|$1,709
|$8,626
|Repairs
|$527
|$613
|$714
|$835
|$976
|$3,665
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,479
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,671
|Financing
|$2,510
|$2,019
|$1,493
|$935
|$338
|$7,295
|Depreciation
|$8,249
|$3,615
|$3,225
|$2,933
|$2,692
|$20,714
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,651
|$13,809
|$10,443
|$12,361
|$10,618
|$65,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,223
|$2,290
|$2,358
|$2,429
|$2,501
|$11,800
|Maintenance
|$795
|$4,279
|$535
|$4,035
|$2,382
|$12,026
|Repairs
|$735
|$854
|$996
|$1,164
|$1,360
|$5,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,457
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,724
|Financing
|$3,499
|$2,814
|$2,082
|$1,304
|$471
|$10,170
|Depreciation
|$11,501
|$5,040
|$4,496
|$4,089
|$3,753
|$28,880
|Fuel
|$3,795
|$3,909
|$4,025
|$4,147
|$4,270
|$20,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,004
|$19,253
|$14,559
|$17,235
|$14,805
|$91,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,626
|$1,675
|$1,725
|$8,138
|Maintenance
|$548
|$2,951
|$369
|$2,783
|$1,643
|$8,294
|Repairs
|$507
|$589
|$687
|$803
|$938
|$3,524
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,568
|Financing
|$2,413
|$1,941
|$1,436
|$899
|$325
|$7,014
|Depreciation
|$7,932
|$3,476
|$3,101
|$2,820
|$2,588
|$19,917
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,934
|$13,278
|$10,041
|$11,886
|$10,210
|$63,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,732
|$1,784
|$1,837
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$9,196
|Maintenance
|$619
|$3,335
|$417
|$3,145
|$1,857
|$9,372
|Repairs
|$573
|$666
|$776
|$907
|$1,060
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,694
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,902
|Financing
|$2,727
|$2,193
|$1,623
|$1,016
|$367
|$7,926
|Depreciation
|$8,963
|$3,928
|$3,504
|$3,187
|$2,924
|$22,506
|Fuel
|$2,957
|$3,046
|$3,137
|$3,232
|$3,328
|$15,700
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,265
|$15,004
|$11,346
|$13,431
|$11,537
|$71,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Challenger Coupe R/T Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,139
|$10,091
|Maintenance
|$680
|$3,659
|$458
|$3,451
|$2,037
|$10,285
|Repairs
|$629
|$730
|$852
|$996
|$1,163
|$4,370
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,956
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,184
|Financing
|$2,992
|$2,407
|$1,781
|$1,115
|$403
|$8,697
|Depreciation
|$9,836
|$4,310
|$3,845
|$3,497
|$3,209
|$24,697
|Fuel
|$3,245
|$3,343
|$3,442
|$3,546
|$3,652
|$17,229
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,238
|$16,465
|$12,451
|$14,739
|$12,660
|$78,553
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Challenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available
