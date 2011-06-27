Used 2009 Dodge Avenger Sedan Consumer Reviews

Thank you, Dodge. gutterballgt , 12/26/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful My Avenger may well have saved my life yesterday. Christmas Eve, and an old man with hearing aids nearly caused a head-on collision with me by veering into on-coming traffic in an ill-timed attempt to make a left. Between my seatbelt and the airbag, I barely felt the collision (I managed to swerve enough to clonk into his rear quarterpanel as he turned) and am not sore at all today. Plus, this car is built like a tank because, despite the harsh hit, only the front end was damaged. Not sure how much yet (it being Christmas, the insurance companies aren't out for blood yet), but I know it's not nearly as much as it probably should be. So thank you, Dodge. Thank you for my wonderful car. Report Abuse

LOVE my Avenger!!! No regrets! JMB*08 , 08/05/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my Avenger 2 months ago after a LONG search. I was a little worried about purchasing a Dodge but... Definitely no regrets! Great price. Avg 24 MPGs, nice smooth ride with lots of power even in my 4cyl engine. I find myself speeding a lot it's so smooth. Lots of room in back seat. I have 3 boys ages 13, 15, and 8 and they all fit very comfortably. Big sized trunk...I'm routinely carrying 3 baseball bags, 4 folding chairs and 2 handled cooler with extra room left. Comfy front seats, LOVE the Sirus radio. And you cant miss the exterior looks! The Avenger is fierce looking...great style!

Decent Sedan - Felt Right Chen , 04/26/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 2009 - Dodge Avenger SXT Flexfuel 2.7L V6 Automatic Well this is my first car, but I've driven hell load of different cars from compacts to heavy construction machines. I was looking for a sportier 2010 Mazda three, so I borrowed this one to get to the dealer and for me it felt right. The pedals weren't touchy and and the steering was just right for my likings. Compared to a 2010 Mazda 3 I can actually have control of my speed without looking at my speedometer every second. Some might not like it because the lack of pep. As for comfort, love the seats. I am tall with long legs and a bad back, so the leg room is pretty fantastic for me.

SXT Rental-200 miles of driving Howie , 12/28/2009 5 of 7 people found this review helpful This car feels like something that should be sold only as a rental. That or a car you pick up used a couple years old for 1/3 of its original price. But compared to the competition, this car feels way behind. I drove it 200 miles the other day on all kinds of roads. Summery: Pros-decent comfort, good fuel economy, relatively smooth ride on straight roads, looks pretty good Cons-TONS of body roll in turns..ride is very bouncy like an old Buick, everything in the car feels and looks CHEAP, center console is too close to the driver's right leg, 4 cyl engine is WEAK, noisy and sounds primitive and shifts slowly.