  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Nubira
  4. Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Nubira
Overview
See Nubira Inventory
See Nubira Inventory
See Nubira Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg20/28 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.0/383.6 mi.274.0/383.6 mi.274.0/383.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.13.7 gal.13.7 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower129 hp @ 5400 rpm129 hp @ 5400 rpm129 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65 cu.ft.nono
Length179.0 in.177.0 in.177.0 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.2800 lbs.2800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width67.7 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green
  • Pacific Blue Mica
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Sherwood Green
  • Pacific Blue Mica
  • Galaxy White
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Mica
  • Galaxy White
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green
  • Red Rock Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
See Nubira InventorySee Nubira InventorySee Nubira Inventory

Related Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles