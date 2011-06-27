  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2000 Daewoo Nubira Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spunky motor, suave good looks, low price, free scheduled maintenance.
  • Noisy motor, crappy tires, where's the dealer?
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's a cheap, good-looking car. But there are better choices in this price range, including the Nissan Sentra XE and the Hyundai Elantra GLS.

Vehicle overview

Nubira. Sounds like a cloud formation, but it's actually the name of one of the three cars from Korean automaker Daewoo (pronounced DAY-woo). Nubira means "to go everywhere," and it's Daewoo's best shot at going anywhere in the fickle American marketplace.

The Nubira is available in two levels of trim: SE and CDX in either sedan or wagon format. The SE, which costs just $11,500, comes with a height adjustable seat, six-speaker sound system with cassette player and four-wheel disc brakes. An optional convenience package adds power windows, mirrors and locks, as well as remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, a car alarm and fog lights, for just $560. CDX trim buys air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control and antilock brakes, while leather seats and a moonroof are optional. A loaded CDX Wagon can be had for about $16,000. All Nubiras are covered by a new scheduled maintenance policy, which covers oil changes, tire rotations, and the like for the duration of the basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

The sole engine choice for the Nubira is a GM-designed Australian 2.0-liter with 129 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 135 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. This sprightly motor meets LEV standards this year. Mated to the standard five-speed manual transmission, the Nubira can reach 60 mph in less than 10 seconds, but acceleration is accompanied by plenty of engine racket. The optional automatic requires nearly 2 seconds more to reach expressway velocities.

For 2000, Daewoo has restyled the already appealing Nubira. New front and rear ends give the car a more modern appearance, while larger exterior mirrors improve visibility. Inside, a redesigned dash and new interior fabrics modernize the cabin. New seats are installed all around for improved comfort, and rear passengers now get an armrest and three-point belts for all three positions. Child seat-tether anchors have been added.

Suspension enhancements in the name of firmer springs and a rear stabilizer bar help improve handling for 2000, but the lame 14-inch tires we griped about during our test driving are still present. Overall, the Nubira provides a pleasant ride and decent, if not downright sporty, handling.

The Nubira may be Daewoo's best shot at finding a niche in the crowded sub-$20,000 economy car market, despite the stiff competition in this segment. It's attractive, reasonably powerful, and can be loaded to the gills with equipment for a seductively low price. Now, if only buyers could haggle on the price a little at the dealership, Daewoo might have a chance at selling a substantial number of cars in the United States.

2000 Highlights

Nubira, already the most appealing choice from the Daewoo buffet, is restyled inside and out and becomes even more attractive to cash-strapped buyers. Firmer springs and a new rear stabilizer bar tighten handling, and the new SE trim level replaces last year's SX model. The five-door hatchback is dropped, but four new colors debut. Scheduled maintenance for the duration of the basic warranty, and three-year/36,000-mile 24-hour roadside assistance is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Daewoo Nubira.

5(48%)
4(28%)
3(7%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.1
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow, what a car!
robsawriter,06/14/2008
I bought this car used from a friend. I had no idea that what I was getting would be so fun to drive, get such great fuel economy and these days with the price of gas hitting records each day, it is a bonus to own this car.
165,650 and still going strong
sinclair_00,03/09/2011
11 years and 165,650 miles later, and I still love my Daewoo Nubira SE. It has not left me stranded, and has only overheated twice, once when my water pump died at 152,500, and then when the original radiator cracked at 162,350. Other than that just your basic repairs, if you take care of it it will return the favor. I really wish GM, Suzuki and the unknown third partner had bought the US division and kept it in business because it would have been nice to see where Daewoo could have gone in todays market. Especially with the fuel prices of today. The best investment was swapping the bad Hancook tires for BF Goodrich Traction T/A tires; it has improved the ride, performance and MPG of the Nubira. This car is definitely a keeper, if not for a daily driver then for a perfect backup vehicle and will be used to the very end which according to my mechanic could quite possible be another 50,000+ miles.
I like my Nubira
txslingshot,04/25/2002
When I bought my Nubira I had gone to all of the various dealers in the area without being impressed. Either the cars were too expensive, or were bargain basement no-frills junk. When I drove the Nubira, it was nothing like that. The little car has an exceptional ride, a reliable, very responsive engine and very confident road feel. This little car begs to be driven hard and has very few bad habits or quirks, AND the price was extremely low compared to other cars in it's class. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great little car.
My First Car
newh1323,12/26/2008
I've driven dozens of cars since I've owned this one and I find enjoyment in it every time I take the wheel. It's very peppy from 0-40 mph but accelerates timidly after that. Using it as a delivery car has been smooth sailing and long road trips are easily tackled by this vehicle. It's kind of a rare car wherever you go and parts are nothing short of a scavenger hunt but with appropriate maintenance, the thing is a survivor. It has come with its share of problems though. The CD player and A/C had to be replaced a few years after purchase. Any other difficulties with the car have been due to low quality electrical parts (power windows). It's a respectable first-car to run into the ground.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
129 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira Overview

The Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira is offered in the following submodels: Nubira Sedan, Nubira Wagon. Available styles include CDX 4dr Wagon, SE 4dr Sedan, and CDX 4dr Sedan.

