Used 2001 Chrysler Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Works for me ibnyussuf , 01/12/2013 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought my 2001 late 2004 as the second owner, it had 40,000 miles on it. At 90,000 decided that doing preventative repairs would be cheaper than a new used car whose history I didn't know. Changed the shocks, struts/springs, rack & pinion steering, timing belt, tune up, radiator and transmission flush, brakes and a number of other things that escape memory. It now has around 103,000 miles and it is my primary transport. I am a single man and removed the bench seats and have used it for camping trips and hauling furniture. I also renovated my house and used this van to haul everything from Lowe's or Home Depot including sacks of cement. I have a love/hate relationship with this vehicle.

Chrysler> 2001 Voyager gapbasher , 11/26/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Buying this at 168,000 miles, for $2120 USD out the door ( tax, tag , and title) So far all I can tell its going to need is struts and an AC blower motor resistor. You can tell its the resistor because it only functions on high. Don't let a mechanic sock you with a new part! The body has some minimal rust in the usual spots. Over all the cargo and people space is great. The sound system is easily upgradable with 6x9's in the rear and front doors and an easy dash kit. Looks just like a town and country, but with a shorter wheel base (6"). So far I have had it 3 weeks with no problems and i tank of gas. I love the MPG., and the flex fuel option with my 3.3l v6.

ok turk , 01/02/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful bought car with 10,000 mi at 20.000 passenger power window stopped working. this van has had new stabalizer bars at 100,000 mi battery,alternator at 200.000 mi and now the transmission is shot. took my family safely around country 4 times pulling a u-haul trailer. i hate this van because i needed it just a little longer. born jan 2001 died jan 2010 cause of death transmission failure and many nagging ailments. 210,983mi.

Don't buy a Chrysler Not to happy , 02/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I thought this would last longer, but at 103,000 miles my car is a piece of junk according to the mechanic. It is falling apart, A/C continuosly breaks, computer and electrical problems, sagging headliner, leaking engine hoses. Too much money to repair. This car was great in the beginning but it isn't lasting very long. I would have gotten more time and a better deal with a foreign car. Interior and exterior look nice cosmetically however nothing works. Radio and CD player broke, passenger window doesn't work, battery continuosly shorts out. Never another Chrysler! Oh and struts are shot too!