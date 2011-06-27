Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

2003 Limited AWD jimj8 , 11/08/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We bought this van new in 2003. Has all the bells and whistles, DVD system, power everything, leather 3.8L engine etc. It has been a great vehicle for us. We are just coming up on 200,000 miles and have had very few problems. We have done the brakes once. Just replaced the water pump ( for a whole $120!), other than that just put fuel in it and drive. Fit and finish is still good. Only hardware problem is the left side power sliding door. The clutch is out in it and so it is hard to open manually. It will open under power if you give it a tug. Leather seats are still perfect and still comfortable. We have gotten about 19 MPG. Report Abuse

Served me Well for Eleven Years latsyrch , 02/28/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I just traded in my 2003 T&C with 122,000 miles on it. For all the horrible reviews on this model over the years, this van served me well for 11 years. I think I had it serviced ONE time for anything other than normal maintenance and oil changes. The leather interior is still in excellent shape, the exterior wore well also. That said, I would NOT buy this van used. When I turned mine in the back hatch would fall at inopportune times onto my head, the power windows were failing, and the transmission was both sounding and acting wonky. Gas mileage was horrible.

Best ride I ever bought Randy , 10/12/2015 Limited Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This has been the best work horse my family ever bought. I still drive it frequently and my now teenage daughters won't let me sell it. I had an 80+ year old gentleman stop me at Publix and told me to never sell it as he had one, sold it, and regretted it. I agreed. Only costs me $150 every 6months to insure and despite less than exemplary milage still is worth keeping. Don't know if I'll let it go before it gives up on me altogether. Did have to replace the transmission twice and now instrument cluster needs repair. No other major issues. Glad I bought it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Made it to the moon! April Marshmellow , 02/23/2016 eL FFV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Our goal was to get 232K mIles out of this van so we could say we had traveled (the distance) to the moon. Same transmission--I've had it flushed twice. 268K, mostly highway miles and still humming right along. My siblings who have owned Chevrolet and other minivans prefer the seats in the T&C. I highly recommend this van. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value