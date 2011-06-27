Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

98 Chrysler Town & Country William Cartwright , 11/12/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had just routine maintenance problems with it, except for problems with my door locking system and loss of power to transmission shifter and cruise control, all of which I've had fixed twice. My major complaint is lack of power and so-so gas mileage (21.2 combined). Report Abuse

180,000 Mile Review skeagle , 03/31/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this highest rated van in 1998. Wonderful comfort, able performer on the highway and in city. Wind noise a distraction at highway speeds. The removable 3rd row seat, although heavy to handle, along with removable 2nd row captains chairs makes the roomy rear better than a pickup. We've handled many large loads, plywood, sheetrock, easily and out of the weather. What sinks Chrysler is its miserable reliability. Replaced a broken transmission 3,000 miles after the warranty expired, our experience with dealership support after the sale was poor. Too many expensive repair issues.

My Tan LXi Jacobus , 07/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought it with 89000 miles on it in 2000, clean and in good shape, a few stains on the leather and one plastic door panel shaded slightly different than the others. In less than 2000 miles, the water pump sprung a leak. No biggy. A year later a squealy idler pulley had to be changed. Then I had an overheating problem. Bad thermostat. No biggy again. Just recently I changed the serpentine belt, had the plugs changed before that. Got new Michelins like the originals. Love the car. Would recommend it to anyone who likes comfortable, economic transportation with all the bells and whistles.

Lots of Miles and I still love it! Computer App Guy , 12/27/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the second Town and Country I've owned and with 91,000 miles on it, I can report it has been virtually trouble free. Far superior build quality to my first one (1994). One electronic component and one speaker have been replaced, both under waranty, but that's it for unscheduled work. The overall comfort of the ride for driver and passengers is what makes this a pleasure to drive. Long trips are a breeze in this vehicle.