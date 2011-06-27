Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|16/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.9/507.0 mi.
|304.2/439.4 mi.
|270.4/456.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Torque
|166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|191 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|232 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.7 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|186 hp @ 5500 rpm
|235 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.5 ft.
|36.5 ft.
|36.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|no
|no
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|no
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Quick Order Package 25H
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 24H
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 28E
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 26G
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|276 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|Boston Acoustics premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|no
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated wood steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|beverage cooler
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power 8-Way Driver Seat
|yes
|no
|no
|UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Media Center 430
|no
|yes
|yes
|Navigation and Sound Group 1
|no
|yes
|no
|Electronics Convenience Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Media Center 730N
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|premium cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|38.8 in.
|39.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|no
|no
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|37.2 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.2 in.
|44.2 in.
|44.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|33.5 in.
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|48.5 in.
|48.5 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Special Touring Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Silver Steel Hard Top
|no
|no
|yes
|Inferno Red Hard Top
|no
|no
|yes
|White Gold Hard Top
|no
|no
|yes
|Bright Silver Hard Top
|no
|no
|yes
|Brilliant Black Hard Top
|no
|no
|yes
|Stone White Hard Top
|no
|no
|yes
|Deep Water Blue Hard Top
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Length
|190.6 in.
|193.8 in.
|193.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3310 lbs.
|3847 lbs.
|3959 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.6 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|59.0 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.5 cu.ft.
|113.1 cu.ft.
|113.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.9 in.
|108.9 in.
|108.9 in.
|Width
|71.2 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|P215/55R18 94T tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,120
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
