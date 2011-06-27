  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,120
See Sebring Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,210
See Sebring Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,710
See Sebring Inventory
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG242120
Total Seating544
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg18/26 mpg16/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/507.0 mi.304.2/439.4 mi.270.4/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG242120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm191 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm232 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.7 l3.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm186 hp @ 5500 rpm235 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.36.5 ft.36.5 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesnono
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Quick Order Package 25Hyesnono
Quick Order Package 24Hyesnono
Quick Order Package 28Enoyesno
Quick Order Package 26Gnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
276 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entrynoyesyes
front door pocketsnoyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyesyes
leather trim on center consolenonoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelnonoyes
beverage coolernonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
remote window operationnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Smoker's Groupyesyesyes
Power 8-Way Driver Seatyesnono
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyesyesyes
Media Center 430noyesyes
Navigation and Sound Group 1noyesno
Electronics Convenience Groupnoyesno
Media Center 730Nnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room40.1 in.38.8 in.39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
fold flat passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room53.5 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
premium leathernonoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Rear head room38.4 in.37.2 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.48.5 in.48.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Special Touring Groupnoyesno
Silver Steel Hard Topnonoyes
Inferno Red Hard Topnonoyes
White Gold Hard Topnonoyes
Bright Silver Hard Topnonoyes
Brilliant Black Hard Topnonoyes
Stone White Hard Topnonoyes
Deep Water Blue Hard Topnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Length190.6 in.193.8 in.193.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3310 lbs.3847 lbs.3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Height59.0 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.113.1 cu.ft.113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.108.9 in.108.9 in.
Width71.2 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Rear track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
P215/65R16 tiresyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
P215/60R17 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
chrome-clad wheel coversnonoyes
P215/55R18 94T tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesnono
Front and rear stabilizer barnoyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,120
Starting MSRP
$29,210
Starting MSRP
$32,710
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sebring InventorySee Sebring InventorySee Sebring Inventory

Related Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles