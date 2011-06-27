This is the best car I have ever purchased. Mechanically it is sound, I've had it for over a year, 13K miles and not a single problem. Better yet, however, is reaction from others to a convertible, especially a hardtop convertible. I live in the northern plains were it gets very cold (-30) and this car was like driving any other car, quiet, warm and sporty in the winter. Then comes summer and oh man, put down the top. I couldn't have picked a better car. My neighbors, friends and coworkers are all envious. I know this sounds over the top, but that is how I feel about this car. I could not endorse it more strongly. UPDATE: Here it is, 2017, and I still love, love, love this car. My review above done in 2011 is still applicable. Best car I ever owned. UPDATE: Now, July 2019, a guy I know asked me if I was ever going to sell this car. He said if I do, he wanted first chance to buy it. Well, I went and did it. I sold it to him. Literally the next day he had it in a parade in our little Iowa town and it still gleamed like the day I bought it. A tear welled up in my eyes, but the fact that I bought a new BMW 428i Hardtop Convertible to replace it made me feel better. I would have bought a new model of this car, but Chrysler, in fact all American Automakers quit making hardtop convertibles. My nine years with this Chrysler Sebring Hardtop were wonderful. Never had a single problem with this car and it performed perfectly. I will miss it and wouldn't have sold it but for having a ready and willing buyer for it at this time. If you are in the market for something like this, I could not recommend it more strongly!

