Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews

2008 PTCruiser DSchmidt , 10/23/2015 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Milage on mine is 85,000. So far Pros: Stick shift has great pick up and very fun to drive. After 9yrs of driving this car, the seats are still super plump and comfortable and offer plenty of back support. The back seats are very simple to remove so I can haul an amazing amount of stuff. My gas milage seemed to improve substantially after I broke in the engine over time. I've gotten as high as 27mpg hwy and as low as 19. I thought this car was a tin can in the beginning and considered it to be a temporary car for me, but to my surprize...it's really held up pretty well for such an inexpensive car. Cons: So far I've had to replace the cam shaft, hub bearings, clutch and the fan under hood. Needs the starter replaced or ignition switch...not sure which. Oxidation on roof only. Claying and waxing helped make it look a bit better. I have noticed so many cruisers have this paint failure problem. Not sure if there is a recall on the exterior paint. If there isn't...there should be. I clayed the exterior and waxed it. I detailed the inside. Took my mother for a ride...she complimented me that it looks brand new inside. It's looks and sounds great! Although I do take very good care of my cars...I think this car is overall a really nice and fun car to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it, love it, love it! pkkitty , 07/18/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My husband and I both have a 2008 PT Cruiser. Mine is Cool Vanilla and his is Blue. Being retired we wanted something that was dependable and comfortable to drive. It is easy to get in and out of and I sit higher than my Chrysler LeBaron that I owned before. I just heard they are being discontinued this month and was hoping to purchase another PT Cruiser in 2012 but now that won't be happening. Sorry to hear this! Report Abuse

Wheel Bearings @ 60k Bob , 11/22/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Have to replace both front wheel bearings & rotors @60k! $700+. Never had to do this on any car I've owned. Can't find the horn to repair it, weird. Otherwise car is alright for basic transportation. Hopefully no more expensive repairs. Report Abuse

Fun and Classy! Cruiser , 07/27/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is comfortable, easy to drive and has a solid feel. I love it. It appeals to young and old alike. I am glad I made the purchase. Highly recommend Report Abuse